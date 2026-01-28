Visit to China will bring benefits for Britain, says Sir Keir Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said his mission to Beijing would bring benefits for people in the UK as he prepared to begin the first prime ministerial visit to China in eight years.

The Prime Minister will touch down in China on Wednesday along with a delegation of almost 60 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions as he continues his efforts to build bridges with Beijing.

Speaking to reporters on the flight to Beijing, he said: “The evidence there are opportunities is the fact that we’ve got so many CEOs with us on this flight, that we’ve got 60 coming out to explore those opportunities.”

He added that this “reflects back at home in terms of the benefit that it brings back to the United Kingdom”.

Sir Keir is the first British prime minister to visit China since Theresa May in 2018.

The intervening years saw a cooling of relations with China under the Conservatives, before Labour began re-engaging with a series of ministerial visits capped with Sir Keir’s trip.

Speaking to reporters, the Prime Minister reiterated that he wanted “a comprehensive and consistent approach to China”, rather than veering “from golden age to ice age” as under the previous government.

In the UK, he has come under pressure to raise a series of human rights issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials, including the imprisonment of British national and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uigher minority.

But ahead of his meetings with the Chinese leadership, Sir Keir declined to be drawn on what he would seek to raise.

He said: “In the past, on all the trips I’ve done, I’ve always raised issues that need to be raised, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself on the specifics until I’ve had the opportunity.”

Sir Keir added: “Part of the reason for engaging with China is so that issues where we disagree can be discussed, and the issues where we agree can be progressed, and so that’s the approach.”