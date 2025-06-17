Starmer hits back at Badenoch over grooming scandal, claiming Tories did nothing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has suggested Kemi Badenoch did nothing about grooming gangs when the Tories were in power, as a political war of words erupted after a major report in the scandal was published.

Sir Keir Starmer asked “why on earth” Mrs Badenoch did not bring forward a mandatory duty for authorities to report child sexual exploitation when she was a minister.

“Why didn’t you do it? Why didn’t you say one word about it?” he added in a message to the Opposition leader, as he spoke to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada.

Sir Keir’s rebuttal came after the Tory leader called a Westminster press conference, where she said was “not doing politics now”, but criticised people who sought to “tone police those who are pointing out when something has gone wrong”.

As he spoke to reporters at the summit in the Canadian Rockies, the PM also contrasted his time working as England and Wales’ chief prosecutor, and his initial years as an MP when he called for mandatory reporting, with Mrs Badenoch’s time in Government.

“Kemi Badenoch, I think, if I remember rightly, was the minister for children and for women, and I think the record will show that she didn’t raise the question of grooming once when she was in power, not once, not one word from the dispatch box on any of this,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

“Chris Philp (the shadow home secretary), I think, went to 300-plus meetings when he was in his position in the Home Office and at not one of those meetings did he raise the question of grooming.

“So, I know there’s some discussion of this ‘far-right bandwagon’. I was actually calling out politicians, nobody else, politicians who in power had said and done nothing, who are now making the claims that they make.”

Asked if Mrs Badenoch was now weaponising the issue, he said there used to be a time with more cross-party consensus and that the focus should be on individual victims.

“I mean, the question for Kemi Badenoch is, why on earth didn’t you, you were in power, you had all the tools at your disposal.

“I was calling even then for mandatory reporting. Why didn’t you do it? Why didn’t you say one word about it?”

Speaking at a press conference alongside grooming gang survivors and campaigners, the Conservative leader earlier said: “I do think that we should take the politics out of it. But who was it that said when we raised this issue that we were pandering to the far right? That’s what brought the politics into it.”

Her comments follow an interview in which Baroness Louise Casey told the BBC she was “disappointed” by the Opposition’s response to her review of the grooming gangs scandal.

She said: “We need to change some laws, we need to do a national criminal investigation, we need to get on with a national inquiry with local footprint in it and ideally wouldn’t it be great if everybody came behind that and backed you?”

She added: “I felt the Opposition could have just been a bit, you know, yes we will all come together behind you.

“Maybe there’s still time to do that. I think it’s just so important that they do.”

Mrs Badenoch said her party did back a national inquiry into the scandal, and had been calling for one “for six months”.

Shadow home secretary Mr Philp said the Conservatives wanted the inquiry to take two years, focus on “all 50 towns affected” and “look at the role of ethnicity in the cover-up”.

But appearing in front of the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning, Baroness Casey urged people to “keep calm” on the subject of ethnicity.

Baroness Casey’s report, published on Monday, found the ethnicity of perpetrators had been “shied away from”, with data not recorded for two-thirds of offenders.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told MPs that officials had dodged the issue of ethnicity among groups of sex offenders for fear of being called racist, and called for “much more robust national data”.

Baroness Casey also told the Home Affairs Committee that a national inquiry should be done within three years, rather than the two called for by the Conservatives.

She believed three years would be “achievable” to carry out the national and local inquiries.

The crossbench peer also urged for local areas to “think carefully” about not being open to scrutiny and to change.

On the five local inquiries announced in January, she said “only Oldham bit the bullet”, adding: “My understanding is nobody else volunteered for that. So that tells you something, doesn’t it? It tells you something, and it doesn’t tell you something I certainly would want to hear if I was a victim.”

A Downing Street spokesman said the format and chairperson of the inquiry would be set out at a later date, adding that it would have the power to compel people to give evidence.

He added that the Government had accepted all of Baroness Casey’s recommendations, including making it mandatory for the police to collect data on the ethnicity of suspects.