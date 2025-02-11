HIV prevention programme extended to March 2026, says health minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The HIV prevention programme will be extended to March 2026, as part of plans to end transmissions in England by 2030, a health minister has said.

The expansion is being backed by an extra £1.5 million in funding, newly-appointed minister Ashley Dalton told the Commons.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer became the first Western prime minister to take a public HIV test, in an effort to destigmatise testing for the virus.

Ahead of HIV Testing Week, which started on Monday, the Prime Minister took an at-home test at 10 Downing Street alongside soul singer Beverley Knight.

He said: “It’s really important to do it and I’m really pleased to be able to do it. It’s very easy, very quick.”

In a bid to boost HIV testing, more than 20,000 self-testing and self-sampling kits will also be made available, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

During health questions on Tuesday, Labour MP Matthew Patrick (Wirral West) asked: “Could (the Health Secretary) please set out his plans to ensure we have more HIV testing going beyond this important week?”

Ms Dalton replied: “Increasing HIV testing is a vital step towards meeting our goal, and will be a core element of our new HIV action plan, which will be published later this year.

We will extend the programme to a further year, to March 2026, backed by an extra £1.5 million Health minister Ashley Dalton

“It’s why we are investing over £4.5 million to deliver a national prevention programme, and it’s why, today, I can announce that we will extend the programme to a further year, to March 2026, backed by an extra £1.5 million.”

The prevention campaign is delivered by the Terrence Higgins Trust and local partners, and aims to increase testing for groups disproportionately affected by HIV and reduce the stigma.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Getting tested for HIV is quick, free and confidential, and I would like to pay tribute to the leadership of the Prime Minister for becoming the first in history to take an HIV test, the first leader in the history of the G7 to take an HIV test.

“As a former member of the independent HIV Commission, I’m determined that this Government will deliver our commitment to end new transmissions of HIV in England by 2030 and we’ll set this out shortly in our new action plan.”