Starmer warns of ‘real risk’ in Middle East as Trump mulls bombing Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Donald Trump to step back from military action against Iran which could deepen the crisis in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said there is a “real risk of escalation” in the conflict as he urged all sides to seek a diplomatic outcome.

He said there had previously been “several rounds of discussions with the US” and “that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue”.

His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy is taking the UK’s plea for de-escalation to Washington, where he will meet Mr Trump’s top diplomat Marco Rubio.

Mr Lammy and US Secretary of State Mr Rubio will discuss the situation in the Middle East on Thursday evening.

Iran and Israel continued striking each other’s territory overnight as the crisis deepens.

A hospital in southern Israel was hit by a missile, while a heavy water facility in Iran was targeted in the latest blow against Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The hospital attack led defence minister Israel Katz to say Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “absolutely should not continue to exist” – in a sign that plans to kill him could be revived after previously being vetoed by Mr Trump.

Mr Lammy’s meeting in Washington comes amid speculation US involvement could require using the UK-controlled Diego Garcia base in the Chagos Islands.

The B-2 stealth bombers based there are capable of carrying specialised “bunker buster” bombs which could be used against Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Fordo.

UK Attorney General Lord Hermer is reported to have raised legal concerns about any potential British involvement in the conflict beyond defending its allies, something which could limit the extent of any support for the US if Mr Trump decides to act militarily.

Sir Keir said: “There’s a real risk of escalation here that will impact the region, possibly beyond the region, akin to Gaza, and obviously it’s already having an impact on the economy.”

In relation to Lord Hermer, the Prime Minister said: “The Attorney’s advice is never disclosed by any government, but I can tell you the principle, the driving intent, which is that de-escalation.

“It’s very clear: yes, we need to deal with the nuclear programme, there’s no doubt about that in my mind, but it is better dealt with as a negotiated outcome.

“De-escalate and get to that point.

“There have been several rounds of discussions with the US. That, to me, is the way to resolve this issue.”

Mr Lammy will be taking that message to Washington but UK officials do not know which way the unpredictable US president will go.

Reports have suggested he has already approved a plan for an attack but has so far not decided whether to launch it.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Government to publish Lord Hermer’s advice, saying: “The last thing we need is for the UK to be dragged into another illegal war in the Middle East by the US.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “I don’t think we can hide behind legal advice at a time of crisis and national security when we have to work alongside our biggest ally in the world, the United States, when they look to us for potentially… setting out operational activities through our own military bases.”

She said the Conservative Party would support British involvement in military action against Iran if it was deemed necessary.

Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, but it is the only non-nuclear-armed state to enrich uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90% and far in excess of the levels required for power stations.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We have been very clear that Iran’s nuclear programme has never been as advanced as it is today, it is a clear threat to international security.

“But we are urging all parties to show restraint and return to diplomacy. We are clear that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon and we will use all diplomatic means available to deliver this.”

The Government is also under pressure to step-up support for Britons stranded in Israel after the airspace was closed, a measure Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration is under pressure to lift from countries eager to get their citizens home.

The Foreign Office has evacuated family members of embassy staff from Israel based on a specific assessment of the risks they face, but has not provided similar transport out of Israel to other Britons.

Britons have already been advised against all travel to Israel and those already in the country have been urged to register their presence with the embassy.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said officials are working to get “military, commercial, charter flights and cruise ships” for an evacuation of Americans.

Asked about the difference between the US support and the UK approach, the No 10 spokesman said: “There’s a huge amount of work being done in the background on contingency planning. It is a fast-moving situation and we keep all our advice and planning under constant review.”