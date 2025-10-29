Starmer ‘deeply concerned’ by strikes on Gaza and UK ‘in close touch’ with US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “deeply concerned” by fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza and urged all sides to uphold a fragile ceasefire.

Britain is in “close touch” with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation after the resumption of military activity overnight, the Prime Minister told MPs.

The peace deal brokered by US President Donald Trump faced its biggest test yet when Israeli strikes in Gaza overnight killed at least 104 people including 46 children, according to hospital officials.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that the truce was back in effect after it hit “terror targets and terrorists” inside the enclave.

Hamas said in response that it would delay handing over the body of another hostage.

Asked about the strikes at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “I’m deeply concerned, Mr Speaker, by the strikes, and that underlines the fragility of the ceasefire deal.

“All sides need to uphold President Trump’s peace plan. It is the only route to long-term peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

“We are of course in close touch with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation.

“Mr Speaker, the scale of destruction in Gaza is unimaginable. The immediate priority remains getting aid in at the speed and the volume needed.”

Mr Trump defended the strikes, saying Israel was justified in carrying them out after what he claimed was an incident in which Hamas killed an Israeli soldier during an exchange of gunfire in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hamas denied any involvement in that shooting and accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the Government is “working closely with our partners to do everything we can to support the transition from the ceasefire to phase two of the peace plan”.

In an urgent question to the Commons, Dame Priti Patel said: “The situation in Gaza is fragile, we all want the ceasefire to hold and endure and for it to transition into a sustainable end to the conflict, but that requires the terms of the ceasefire being adhered to.”

The shadow foreign secretary pressed the Government on what practical steps it is taking “to support the disarming and elimination of Hamas and the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza”.

Responding, Mr Falconer said the Government is tracking events in Gaza “incredibly carefully” and welcomed “what appears to be quite a significant up-rate of aid going in particular through Kerem Shalom”.

“We have been absolutely clear on the threat that Hamas pose to Palestinians, to Israelis and to the wider world. That’s why they’re sanctioned as a terrorist organisation here,” he added.

Later in the session, Mr Flaconer declined to say whether the Government agreed with President Trump’s defence of the strikes.

Responding to a Scottish National Party Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, who asked if Israel’s response had been proportionate, Mr Falconer said he was “reluctant to be drawn in a day-by-day commentary on the actions of both sides”.

Conservative former minister Kit Malthouse said it was the children of Gaza who are “bearing the brunt of the violence” with some 35 “liquidated overnight”.

Mr Malthouse asked what measures would be taken to deter Israeli aggression, saying it was shocking that there would be no accountability for the deaths, and suggested the strikes were a “handy distraction” from violence in the West Bank.

The Foreign Office minister insisted the Government remained focused on settler violence.