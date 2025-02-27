PM and Trump keen to showcase ‘tremendous relationship’ during crunch talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump appeared keen to showcase their “tremendous relationship” during their crunch talks at the White House – as the US president praised the Prime Minister as a “tough negotiator”.

The pair seemed keen to emphasise their warm feelings for each other, with Mr Trump saying Sir Keir had “earned whatever the hell they pay him” during their discussions on tariffs.

Their meeting began with the Prime Minister presenting Mr Trump with the King’s friendly invitation for an “unprecedented” second state visit to the UK, and Sir Keir praising the president for his “personal commitment to bring peace” in Ukraine.

Mr Trump said the UK was a “special place” and the Prime Minister was a “special man” in the Oval Office on Thursday.

He told reporters: “We’ve had a tremendous relationship and, frankly, the Prime Minister and I have met twice before, and we get along very famously, as you would say, and I look forward to it very much.”

In response, Sir Keir said thanked Mr Trump “for your hospitality and for your leadership”.

Mr Trump also said he was “very impressed” with Sir Keir’s wife Victoria, who he described as a “beautiful, great woman”.

The president added: “And I said, ‘you’re very lucky’. He’s very lucky.”

At a press conference in the East room following their discussions, Mr Trump hailed the Prime Minister as a “tough negotiator”.

He said: “Today it’s my privilege to welcome the Prime Minister of a very special place, the United Kingdom, to the White House.

“Prime Minister Starmer, you’ve been terrific in our discussions. You’re a very tough negotiator, however, I’m not sure I like that, but that’s okay.”

He added: “The Prime Minister and I have gotten off to an outstanding start.

Asked if Sir Keir had convinced him not to impose trade tariffs on the UK, Mr Trump said: “He tried.

“He was working hard, I’ll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there, but he tried.

“I think there’s a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn’t be necessary.

“But he earned, whatever they pay him he earned today – he was working hard at lunch and I’m very receptive to it.”