Starmer says ‘we need to deal with’ Iran crackdown after Trump’s warnings

Sir Keir Starmer has said allies need to “deal with” Iran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters amid a build-up of US forces in the Gulf.

The Prime Minister said the UK supports “the goal” of preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons as he faced questions from broadcasters about whether any American strike on the country would have his backing.

US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on the country in recent weeks, warning that time is running out to agree a deal to abandon its nuclear programme and calling for an end to the “senseless killing”.

On his visit to China, Sir Keir said the repression of demonstrators was “grotesque” and “that is where our focus is”.

“The goal or the aim here is that Iran shouldn’t be able to develop nuclear weapons and that is hugely important and, of course, we need to deal with the fact they are repressing protesters, killing protesters,” he told the BBC.

“It is grotesque what is happening so that is where our focus is and we are working with allies to that end.”

Pressed on whether Britain would support a future US strike on the country, he said: “I am saying we support the goal and we are talking to allies about how we get to that goal.”

The US president said on Wednesday a “massive armada” – led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln – had been dispatched to the Middle East.

He warned that Tehran must “come to the table” to make a “fair and equitable deal,” including abandoning its nuclear weapons programme, or “the next attack will be far worse”.

Within the country, thousands of people have been killed in recent weeks as the Iranian authorities have responded to protests in cities across the country with a brutal crackdown.

The numbers of those who have died and been injured are not easy to estimate because of an ongoing internet blackout in Iran.

US-based organisation Human Rights Activists in Iran, also known by the initials of its news agency HRANA, believes the number of confirmed deaths is 6,126, of which 5,777 were protesters.

In response, the European Union announced earlier this week it would add the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to its list of terrorist organisations – a move which prompted renewed calls for the UK to do the same.

Then-home secretary Yvette Cooper announced last May that powers would be created to proscribe state-backed groups if they are deemed to pose a threat to Britain after recommendations by terror watchdog Jonathan Hall KC.

Government sources have said the proposed laws will be introduced as soon as parliamentary time allows, but have not been drawn on which specific groups might be banned.

Downing Street refused to be drawn on whether serious consideration had been given to proscribing the IRGC in particular when asked by journalists on Friday.

“It’s the long-standing position of successive governments that we don’t comment on matters related to proscription,” a No 10 spokesman said.

The official said the UK was prepared to impose more sanctions if the crackdown persists and “continues to work with our international partners to tackle the threats posed by Iran”.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel on Thursday called on the Government to take action against the group.

“The brutality of the Tehran regime is an affront to humanity. Thousands slaughtered, many more injured and tortured, and show trials continuing, all while Iran sponsors terrorism and threatens regional security,” she said.

“The Labour Government’s silence on the IRGC is appalling. We have said that we would work with them to bring forward the legal and legislative mechanisms for the UK to take action.

“Britain must stand up for the Iranian people and confront this vile regime with strength and resolve.”