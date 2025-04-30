Farage calls for national emergency over arrival of people from ‘alien’ cultures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has urged the Prime Minister to declare a national emergency, as he claimed thousands of migrants from cultures which are “alien” to British people are coming to the UK.

The Reform UK leader and MP for Clacton, said billions of pounds are being spent on housing “undocumented males” in hotels and rented accommodation.

In the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer accused Reform UK of being a “pro-Putin” party who want to charge people to use the NHS.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, saying the Government will “take back control” after the Tories lost it.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Farage said: “To date, so far this year, 10,000 young, undocumented males have illegally crossed the English Channel into our country, a 40% increase on this time last year.

“Many coming from cultures that are somewhat alien to ours.

“They are being housed at a cost of many billions of pounds a year in hotels and increasingly in private rented homes.

“The effect on communities is one of a sense of deep unfairness, actually bordering on resentment.

“In Runcorn alone, there are 750 of these young men.

“Is it not time to admit that ‘smash the gangs’ was nothing more than an election slowdown, not a policy?

“Isn’t it time to declare a national emergency and to act accordingly?”

Sir Keir replied: “We are passing a borders Bill with extensive powers to smash the gangs.

“These are terrorist-like powers that give powers to the police to intercept where they think the suspects are committing people-smuggling, which is a vile trade.

“We must take back control of our borders after the last government lost control.

“But what did he and his party do? Did they support those extra measures to actually smash the gangs? No, they went in the lobby with this lot in their new coalition to vote against them.

“And let’s be clear what a vote for his party means. It means a vote to charge for the NHS, it means a pro-Putin foreign policy, and a vote against workers’ rights.

“And now we here he’s recruited Liz Truss as his new top adviser, as he was cheering on the mini budget.”