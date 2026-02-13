Starmer to meet European allies at security conference overshadowed by Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet European allies gathering in Germany as the continent faces antagonism from Donald Trump and growing threats from China and Russia.

After a torrid few weeks domestically, the Prime Minister will travel to the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

He is expected to hold meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron in the afternoon, and then address the summit on Saturday morning.

Some 50 world leaders are expected to attend the conference, which will discuss European defence and the future of the transatlantic relationship at a time when the US’s commitment to Nato has been called into question.

Tensions flared over Mr Trump’s recent threat to take over Greenland from Nato partner Denmark and insults directed at various leaders.

Ties were already frayed by the Republican president’s tariffs and the US national security strategy’s questioning of whether some European nations could remain “reliable allies” in the long term.

At last year’s conference, US vice-president JD Vance criticised European countries, including the UK, over free speech and immigration.

All eyes will be on whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is leading the US delegation this year, will take a similar approach or seeks to calm the waters.

Conference chairman, ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, in a report ahead of the event, said: “For generations, US allies were not just able to rely on American power but on a broadly shared understanding of the principles underpinning the international order.

“Today, this appears far less certain, raising difficult questions about the future shape of transatlantic and international co-operation.”

The German diplomat said the White House’s foreign policy “is already changing the world, and it has triggered dynamics whose full consequences are only beginning to emerge”.

Sir Keir’s trip to Germany comes after his premiership was rocked by the controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders, two departures from Downing Street, and a call from the Scottish Labour leader for him to resign.

The Labour leader did not attend last year’s conference.

But he has faced criticism from some quarters for his foreign travel, having made 38 trips overseas since he came to power in 2024.

Earlier in the week, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Sir Keir’s international diplomacy meant it was the wrong time for Labour to look for a change of leader.

Confirming that he would lead the UK’s delegation to the Munich Security Conference, Ms Cooper said: “At this crucial time for the world, we need his leadership not just at home but on the global stage, and we need to keep our focus where it matters, on keeping our country safe.”