Situation in Gaza intolerable, says Starmer

The situation in Gaza is “unacceptable”, Sir Keir Starmer said, as pressure mounted on Israel to restore aid supplies.

The Prime Minister said the situation was intolerable, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Israel must lift its blockade.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government said it would allow a “basic” amount of aid into Gaza to prevent a “hunger crisis” from developing.

The Israeli prime minister acknowledged there was international pressure from his allies on the issue.

In a video statement posted on social media, Mr Netanyahu said Israel’s “greatest friends in the world” had told him: “We cannot accept images of hunger, mass hunger. We cannot stand that. We will not be able to support you.”

At a press conference after the UK-EU summit in London, Sir Keir said: “It is a really serious, unacceptable, intolerable situation, and that’s why we are working intensely to co-ordinate with other leaders how we respond to this, because it is intolerable, it is unacceptable, and we will continue to work in that way.”

Mrs von der Leyen said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable. For two months now, no humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza.

“Aid must reach civilians in need immediately and the blockade on Gaza needs to be lifted now, because humanitarian aid must never be politicised.

“And we are calling for a resumption of the ceasefire and the immediate release of the hostages, so that a permanent end of the hostilities can be finally achieved.”

She said a two-state solution was the only way to ultimately resolve the crisis, promising European Commission funding to the Palestinian Authority.

Despite Israel’s promise to allow aid in, there was no sign of an easing of the humanitarian crisis as no supplies were delivered by Monday.

Israel launched further air and ground operations across the territory and ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis.

Mr Netanyahu said Israel plans on “taking control of all of Gaza”, putting in place a new system to distribute aid that prevents the involvement of Hamas.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with counterparts from 21 countries and senior EU officials, demanded the “full resumption of aid” into Gaza.

The statement, signed by foreign ministers from countries including France, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, said: “As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the government of Israel: allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity. ”

They called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages and allow aid to be distributed without interference.