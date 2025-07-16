Starmer to pledge to ‘rebalance power’ at summit with community groups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister will pledge to rebalance “power and responsibility” at a summit with faith groups and charities.

Sir Keir Starmer will deliver a keynote speech when he launches the Government’s civil society covenant on Thursday, at an event that will touch on issues such as healthcare and violence against women and girls.

He will tell attendees: “This is about rebalancing power and responsibility.”

Sir Keir will add: “Not the top-down approach of the state working alone.

“Not the transactional approach of markets left to their own devices.

“But a new way forward – where government and civil society work side by side to deliver real change.”

As well as the speech from the Prime Minister there will be sessions led by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ de facto deputy Darren Jones will also lead a talk focused on investors and philanthropists.

Ahead of the event, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said “charities, volunteers, and social enterprises are embedded in the communities they serve and trusted by the people they support”.

She added: “That makes them the perfect partners for shaping the change we need.

“By working together, we’ll improve public services, make them more responsive and rooted in local needs, and ensure that every community benefits as part of our plan for change.”

In its election manifesto Labour pressed the importance of community groups when it said that “government is at its best when working in partnership with business, trade unions, civil society, faith groups, and communities”.