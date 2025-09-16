No 10 defends PM ‘fight of our times’ remarks after condemning march violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has defended Sir Keir Starmer referring to the “fight of our times” following the weekend’s Unite the Kingdom protest, after condemning violence at the march.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for Saturday’s protest organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Some 26 police officers were injured, including four who were seriously hurt, and 24 people were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage.

Speaking at Cabinet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister condemned the violence faced by police officers on duty.

He also said “we are in the fight of our times between patriotic national renewal and decline and toxic division” following a march led by “convicted criminal” Yaxley-Lennon.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “He said the Government must heed the patriotic call for national renewal. This fight has to be won.”

Asked by reporters if people were wrong to attend the march because it had been led by Yaxley-Lennon, the spokesman replied: “So the Prime Minister has repeatedly said that he is the proponent of free speech.

“Freedom of speech is core to this country’s values, and this Government was elected by people up and down this country who lost faith in politicians and their ability to change people’s lives for the better and deliver for working people, and that is what this Government’s agenda is all about.

“But that can be true, and it can also be true there will be people around the country who will have seen the scenes at the weekend, as we say led by a convicted criminal, calls to violence from a foreign billionaire, and feel intimidated and scared because of their background, the colour of their skin.”

Downing Street had previously condemned billionaire US businessman Elon Musk’s video appearance at the march, in which he told the crowd that “violence is coming”.

Questioned about why the Prime Minister referred to a “fight” after No 10 condemned calls for violence, the spokesman said: “There is a situation, as he’s described at Cabinet, in this country where some people do want to sow division, and they do to lead to a situation where the result of which some people feel intimidated because of the colour of their skin and their backgrounds, and he understands how those people feel.”

Welsh politician Jane Hutt said her government would “condemn” the actions of violent protesters in London.

Addressing the Welsh Parliament, Ms Hutt, the social justice secretary, said: “We are very conscious of the fact that [debate] should not lead to some of the horrific scenes, the very unfortunate scenes of violence that we saw, for example, in London last week.

“I think we would condemn violence by the Tommy Robinson gathering which also led to violence against the police and our armed forces.

“We must be able to live together, protest peacefully and debate peacefully, and learn, as well, peacefully with each other.”