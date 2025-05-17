Starmer says closer EU ties will be good for UK jobs, bills and borders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said that closer ties with the EU will be good for the UK’s jobs, bills and borders ahead of a summit on Monday at which he could announce a deal with the bloc.

The Government is set to host EU leaders in London next week as part of its efforts to “reset” relations after Brexit.

Reports suggest a deal on British access to a major EU defence fund could be on the table but arguments over fishing rights and a youth mobility scheme may provide stumbling blocks to an agreement.

Sir Keir appeared to signal that a youth mobility deal could be possible, telling The Times that while freedom of movement was a “red line” in talks, “youth mobility is not freedom of movement”.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said on Friday that work was progressing on a defence deal but that “we’re not there yet”.

Sir Keir met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later that day on the margins of the European Political Community summit in Albania.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly declined to give a “running commentary” on the talks or engage in what he described as “megaphone diplomacy” with the EU.

But he said on Friday he was “positive” ahead of the talks.

It comes after the UK sealed a trade agreement with India and a deal with the US to ease tariffs.

Sir Keir said: “In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK will not respond by turning inwards but by proudly taking our place on the world stage – strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people.

“First India, then the United States – in the last two weeks alone that’s jobs saved, faster growth and wages rising. More money in the pockets of British working people, achieved through striking deals not striking poses.

“Tomorrow, we take another step forwards, with yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union. It will be good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders.

“That’s what the British people voted for last year, and it’s what my government will deliver.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who has promised to rip up Sir Keir’s deal with the EU if it breaches her red lines on Brexit, said she was “worried” about what the Prime Minister might have negotiated.

She said: “Labour should have used this review of our EU trade deal to secure new wins for Britain, such as an EU-wide agreement on Brits using e-gates on the continent.

“Instead, it sounds like we’re giving away our fishing quotas, becoming a rule-taker from Brussels once again and getting free movement by the back door. This isn’t a reset, it’s a surrender.”