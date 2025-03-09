Government ‘not considering’ conscription reintroduction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government is not considering reintroducing conscription, a senior minister has said, as the Latvian president said European countries should consider bringing it in.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, pointed to the Government’s increase in defence spending in recent weeks but said Sir Keir Starmer was not examining bringing in mandatory recruitment into the armed forces.

Mr McFadden’s comments came in response to the Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who said its continental neighbours should “absolutely” look into the policy.

Mr McFadden told Sky News: “We’re not considering conscription, but, of course, we’ve announced a major increase in defence expenditure a couple of weeks ago and we do have to recognise that the world has changed here.

“The phrase ‘step up’ is used a lot in recent weeks and Europe does have to step up in terms of its own defence.

“President Trump isn’t actually the first president to say that, but he said it more loudly and with more force than his predecessors. So, I think we’ve got to recognise that moment.”

Conscription was last in place in the UK in 1960, as the last soldiers who served in the national service scheme introduced for the Second World War and Cold War were discharged.

In last year’s general election, then Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak pledged to introduce a system of national service for school leavers which would include military of civilian service.

Labour branded the policy a “gimmick”.

Latvia reinstituted its compulsory conscription policy in April 2023, after having abolished it in 2007. It is mandatory for men between 18 and 27, and lasts 11 months.

Mr Rinkevics was asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Do you think other European countries need to take similar kind of decisions that you’ve taken in terms of spending, in terms perhaps of conscription?”

He replied: “Absolutely.”

Mr Rinkevics added: “Seeing what is happening in the world, the decision that we took – many other European countries need to follow that.

“A lot of people are a little bit nervous. People are following the news. Of course, strong reassurances [are] one thing, but another thing is other European governments [have] to make sure that we all get stronger.”

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp did not say whether his party supported its introduction.

“We’re not going to, obviously, write our manifesto now. So, I’m not going to recommit to things that were in the previous manifesto,” he said.