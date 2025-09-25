Keir Starmer’s director of communications quits No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s director of communications has become the latest senior aide to quit Downing Street.

Steph Driver, who has worked alongside the Prime Minister for five years, said his Government continued to have her “unwavering support”, as she announced her departure on Thursday.

Sir Keir said he would be “forever grateful” for Ms Driver’s “calm, wise counsel, leadership and humour,” as first reported by the Guardian.

Her departure comes nearly a month after the Prime Minister carried out a shake-up of his No 10 operation which he had intended to mark the start of his “second phase” of Government, and days before Labour’s annual conference.

But political upheaval has continued to dominate the following weeks as Sir Keir’s former deputy Angela Rayner and ex-senior adviser Paul Ovenden resigned and Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked as UK ambassador to the US.

James Lyons, who was No 10 director of communications for strategy, also left earlier this month after a year in the job.

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “Steph Driver has been a loyal and valued member of my team for almost five years.

“Steph played a leading role in transforming the Labour Party and delivering our historic general election win.

“I will forever be grateful for her calm, wise counsel, leadership and humour. I wish her all the best in her undoubted onward success.”

Ms Driver said: “It has been an honour to work with and advise Keir through opposition and into Government.

“Being part of the team to rebuild and rebrand the Labour Party before securing a historic general election victory is an achievement and experience like no other.

“I’m also proud of what this Government has already delivered, and thank the sharp and talented No 10 press team for their hard work and support during my tenure.

“I’m grateful to the Prime Minister for his continued faith in me and my work, and for his offer of an open door in the future.

“His Labour Government has my unwavering support.”

Ms Driver was a near-constant presence by Sir Keir’s side during the general election campaign and throughout Labour’s transition to Government, and was widely seen as one of his most loyal and trusted advisers.

After the Prime Minister entered No 10 she initially served as deputy director of communications to Matthew Doyle, who stood down from the role in March after nine months in Downing Street.