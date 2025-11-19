Swinney warns Starmer and Reeves of ‘risks’ if Budget fails to end austerity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has challenged the UK Government to end its “failed policy of austerity” – with the Scottish First Minister insisting this is the change that people are “desperately seeking”.

The SNP leader went on to warn both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Chancellor Rachel Reeves that without “urgent action to rectify the damage caused by austerity” there was a “very clear risk that community cohesion across the United Kingdom could be permanently damaged”.

He spoke out ahead of a visit to London on Wednesday, which is taking place a week before Ms Reeves will deliver her Budget.

Mr Swinney stressed: “UK Ministers must recognise how people are feeling and deliver a budget that responds to their concerns.

“Failure to do so will further damage public trust and result in people concluding the system is broken.”

As a result, the Scottish First Minister said Sir Keir and Ms Reeves “must ensure this Budget delivers the change people are desperately seeking by putting an end to the failed policy of austerity”.

The SNP leader, speaking ahead of an event at the Institute for Government, added: “People need to believe government is on their side and working to deliver a better future by raising our collective economic prospects, improving living standards, reducing energy bills and providing sustainable public services.

“We know times of economic hardship fuel a sense of division and without urgent action to rectify the damage caused by austerity, there is a very clear risk that community cohesion across the United Kingdom could be permanently damaged.”

With concerns that a possible hike in income tax by the Chancellor could see money cut from the Scottish budget, Mr Swinney said he was “committed to working with the Chancellor to ensure the Budget does not impact public finances in Scotland, particularly the implications of any major policy changes on devolved taxation and social security”.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Chancellor has set out the context for the Budget, recognising global and long-term economic challenges. It will continue to build the strong foundations to secure Britain’s future.”