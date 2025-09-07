Migrants could be moved to military sites as PM tells new Cabinet ‘go up a gear’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asylum seekers could be temporarily moved to military sites after Sir Keir Starmer told his new-look Cabinet to “go up a gear” amid rising numbers of small boat crossings in the Channel.

The Prime Minister has used a major reshuffle to make wide-ranging ministerial changes at the Home Office as he seeks to harden the Government’s immigration policy, with human rights reform now also on the table.

Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, John Healey said military planners were being drafted into border command, while ministers were considering using defence sites to house asylum seekers.

“I think you’ll start to see Keir Starmer insist that dealing with the small boats, solving the illegal immigration crisis, is part of the jobs of the whole of Government, not just the Home Office,” the Defence Secretary told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips show.

He said part of this would involve looking at moving asylum seekers into “temporary” accommodation on military sites, but did not confirm a date for when such transfers might take place.

The scale of the challenge facing new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood was illustrated on Saturday, when an estimated 1,000 people arrived by small boat in Britain, and French authorities said 24 people were rescued while trying to cross the Channel.

One Government source said “nothing is off the table” for Ms Mahmood as she assumes her new brief and she has signalled a willingness to look at human rights reforms within domestic law.

Mr Healey said on Sunday: “We’re starting to renew, and what Keir Starmer has done is put a new team in place and said to us all, ‘you’ve got to go up a gear to demonstrate that Government can deliver for people’.”

He added: “(Sir Keir) wants Shabana Mahmood, who’s done so well getting to grips with the prisons crisis, to do that in the Home Office.”

The shake-up comes as Sir Keir faces pressure in the polls from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, who pledged at their party conference to “stop the boats” within two weeks of entering government.

He rowed back on the claim within 24 hours, telling broadcasters in a series of interviews that the party would instead stop the boats within two weeks of immigration legislation being passed to enable it to do so.

Reform’s head of policy Zia Yusuf defended his party’s stance on deportations on Sunday after Mr Farage suggested women could be deported back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

“Why were the Tories OK with thousands of military-age men from Afghanistan? That’s why mothers were protesting in Epping – because it was British women that were subjected to that very culture,” he said.

“You just laid out the Afghanistan culture that British people are being subjected to.”

Meanwhile, the Conservatives accused Reform of copying the former Tory government’s migration policies.

“All Reform are doing now – a few weeks ago they were talking about towing the boats back to France and they realised they couldn’t do that,” party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said.

“And all their plans now are a copycat – exactly the plans that we had in the last government.”