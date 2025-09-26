Starmer says digital ID cards will be ‘enormous opportunity’ for UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer says plans for a new digital ID held on people’s phones will be an “enormous opportunity” for the UK and make working illegally tougher.

Digital ID will become mandatory as a means of proving the right to work under the plans, but people will not be required to carry or asked to produce it.

It will be available to UK citizens and legal residents by the end of this Parliament.

The Prime Minister said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.

“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”

The Government hopes the proposed IDs will support efforts to reduce illegal immigration by curbing the ability of those who come to the UK illegally to earn money.

Sir Keir admitted Labour has previously shied away from addressing concerns over immigration said it is now “essential” to tackle “every aspect of the problem of illegal immigration” in an article for The Telegraph.

The Prime Minister argued that it is possible to be concerned about immigration while rejecting Reform UK’s “toxic” approach.

“There is no doubt that for years left-wing parties, including my own, did shy away from people’s concerns around illegal immigration,” he wrote.

The plans envisage ID cards being stored on devices in the same way contactless payment cards or the NHS App are.

The digital ID would be the authoritative proof of identity and residency status in the UK and include name, date of birth, and a photo as well as information on nationality and residency status.

How the scheme will work for those those who do not use smartphones will be addressed as part of the consultation process.

Those who do not want to carry a digital ID card or do not operate digitally could be given a physical card instead, according to The Telegraph.

Mandatory ID cards have previously only existed during wartime.

Reform UK called the plans a “cynical ploy” designed to “fool” voters into thinking something is being done about immigration.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also dismissed the plans as a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats”.

The Liberal Democrats said they would not support mandatory digital ID where people are “forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives”.

Meanwhile, Sir Tony Blair’s think tank said the cards, which will be mandatory by the end of this Parliament, could act as a “gateway to government services”.

The former prime minister made moves to establish a voluntary ID card system during his time in office in the early 2000s and has since repeated his call for their introduction.