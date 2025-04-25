Starmer ‘horrified’ by Kashmir attack as India-Pakistan tensions remain high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has told India’s prime minister he was “horrified” by the fatal attack in Kashmir earlier this week as Indian and Pakistani soldiers reportedly exchange fire across the border.

The attack on tourists in the disputed region between the two countries killed 26 people on Tuesday, with New Delhi labelling the incident a “terror attack” and accusing Islamabad of supporting it.

Both countries have since taken diplomatic action against each other and on Friday Indian army officials claimed Pakistani soldiers had fired on an Indian position the previous night.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Sir Keir had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, saying he was “horrified by the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu in Kashmir on Tuesday”.

They added: “He expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the British people to all those affected, their loved ones and the people of India.”

Tensions remain high between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has closed the only functional border crossing in Kashmir and revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals, while Islamabad has cancelled visas issued to Indians and closed its airspace to Indian planes.

India has also suspended a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to warn that any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water would be regarded as an “act of war”.

The United Nations has urged both sides “to exercise maximum restraint” and ensure the situation does not “deteriorate any further”.

India and Pakistan each claim control of Kashmir and the nuclear-armed powers have been to war three times over the region since independence in 1947.