PM accused of ‘heartbreaking’ lack of concern for IRA victims

The Prime Minister has shown a “heartbreaking” lack of concern for victims of IRA terrorism, a representative group has said.

Victims of a range of IRA atrocities expressed “severe disappointment” with Sir Keir Starmer during a commemoration event on the 29th anniversary of the London docklands bombing, according to the group.

Two people were killed and 42 others were injured in an IRA bomb blast in the London docklands on February 9 1996.

Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi armed the IRA with the powerful Semtex plastic explosive used in the atrocity, and other incidents including the 1983 Harrods attack, the Remembrance Day ceremony bombing in Enniskillen in 1987, and the Warrington bombing in 1993.

Victims want the current Libyan authorities to pay compensation but, given the unlikelihood of that happening in the short term, they have urged the Government to instead use the billions of pounds of assets linked to the toppled Gaddafi regime that were frozen in the UK in 2011 under UN sanctions.

However, a 2021 report on Government support for UK victims of IRA attacks that used Gaddafi-supplied weapons compiled by the Foreign Office has remained confidential.

The Docklands Victims Association (DVA) said that Sir Keir assured victims in writing that he would support their campaign to secure compensation from Libya while in opposition.

He sent a letter dated October 20 2020 assuring the victims and their families of his support.

He said Labour was pursuing why the report was not published and said the Government must communicate its findings to the public as a matter of urgency.

He described the work to find redress as “vital”.

Sadly, the Prime Minister has not replied to any of the victim’s letters from the DVA members. It is heartbreaking as it appears he has ignored our letters The Docklands Victims Association

When he became Prime Minister, the DVA and other victims attempted to contact him to honour that commitment.

However, the group said he has failed to reply to their letters.

The DVA said: “Sadly, the Prime Minister has not replied to any of the victim’s letters from the DVA members.”

It added: “It is heartbreaking as it appears he has ignored our letters.”

The Prime Minister's apparent lack of concern and recognition for his victims of terrorism is heartbreaking The Docklands Victims Association

“During today’s memorial service, victims and their families placed floral tributes at the plaque honouring those that were killed and left severely injured in this appalling attacks in the London Docklands.

“However, due to the lack of correspondence from our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the victims and their families felt saddened and forgotten as he appears unwilling to respond to the victims and their families.

“The Prime Minister’s apparent lack of concern and recognition for his victims of terrorism is heartbreaking.”

Jonathan Ganesh, London docklands victim and president of the DVA, said: “Nearly three decades have passed but I’m still haunted by the death of my friends.

“The scarring throughout my body caused by shrapnel is a constant reminder.

“However, I feel it is essential that we do not forget those victims who have been killed and left severely disabled due to the despicable actions of terrorism.

“I felt very sad that the Prime Minister has not replied to my two letters and did not honour his previous promises whilst he was in opposition to helping the victims and their families.”

Sussanne Dodd, daughter of Met Police Inspector Stephen Dodd who was killed in the Harrods Bombing, said: “Our Prime Minister has disgraced my brave Dad and those that have been impacted by terrorism throughout the UK.”

The Northern Ireland Office and Foreign Office have been contacted for comment.