Major changes to Troubles laws would need UK and Irish approval, says minister

Any significant changes to legislation linked to a joint UK/Irish framework on the Troubles must have the full agreement of both governments, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs minister has said.

Helen McEntee’s comments came after UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer indicated there may be new protections for military veterans added to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill his Government is taking through Parliament.

The joint framework on legacy unveiled by London and Dublin last September outlined a range of measures and mechanisms for dealing with historical cases from the Northern Ireland conflict.

The framework included commitments to fundamentally reform the structures established by the last Conservative government’s contentious Legacy Act, including the removal of a controversial provision that offered a form of conditional immunity to perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

At the same time it published the framework, the Labour Government also announced a separate set of proposals it described as “new protections, rights and safeguards for Northern Ireland veterans”.

They measures included allowing witnesses who participate in new legacy processes the option to give evidence remotely without travelling to Northern Ireland.

Veterans’ representatives claimed the proposals did not going far enough and would apply to any witness co-operating with legacy bodies, so were not just on offer to veterans.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, DUP leader Gavin Robinson asked the Prime Minister to confirm whether the Government intended to bring forward amendments to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill to offer specific protections for veterans.

Mr Robinson said the six steps announced in September were only procedural and “offer no protection” to veterans and “apply to terrorists too”.

He asked: “Will the Prime Minister confirm that what we have heard is true, that the Ministry of Defence and the Northern Ireland Office intend to bring forward Government amendments that will specifically and particularly protect veterans and that they will offer protection?”

Responding, Sir Keir said: “The Bill, as he knows, will put in place new measures designed specifically to protect veterans.

“These safeguards have been developed with veterans in mind, after carefully listening to their concerns.

“We’ve been meeting with veterans’ organisations and listening to their views, and when the Bill reaches the committee stages, the House will see the result of those considerations and he will be pleased to hear that.

“We’re determined to ensure protections are as fair and effective as possible, recognising the role that service personnel played in keeping people across the UK safe during the Troubles.”

Ms McEntee was later asked about the prospect of additional protections for UK veterans being added to the legacy legislation at Westminster.

The minister, who was visiting Stormont for the first time since becoming Minister for Foreign Affairs late last year, said the joint framework represented a “fine balance”.

She made clear that any “significant changes” to draft legislation flowing from the accord – either in Westminster or the parliament in Dublin – would need to be agreed by both governments.

“Firstly, I just want to acknowledge and welcome the changes that have taken place in recent months, the work of my predecessor – the then-(foreign affairs) minister Simon Harris – and the Secretary of State Hilary Benn,” she said.

“I think what was agreed in September is a very fine balance and a huge amount of work went into making sure that it is representative of all voices.”

Mr McEntee said victims and survivors needed to be “front and centre” in the legislation.

“We are very clear as a government that in transposing that agreement and putting it into legislation, there cannot be any significant changes that shift that balance,” she added.

“And so in my engagement with Secretary of State Hilary Benn we have been very clear, and as has the Secretary of State, that we will work closely together and that there wouldn’t be any significant changes or indeed adjustments to the legislation without full agreement of both governments.

“So while I haven’t heard the exact comments today of the Prime Minister, I think we’re both working lock step with each other to make sure that what was agreed in the framework in September is faithfully transposed into legislation.

“And of course, you’ll be aware my colleague Minister O’Callaghan (Irish Justice minister Jim O’Callaghan) has begun work on our own legislation in Ireland to make sure that when this passes through the different stages in the UK Parliament, that we will then be able to make implementations of our own legislation as well.

“But we need to be working closely together on this, and we need to make sure that what was agreed is what is reflected in the legislation once it’s fully enacted.”