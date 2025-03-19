Starmer ‘deeply concerned’ by Israel’s resumed bombardment of Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply concerned” about the resumption of Israeli military action in Gaza, as Downing Street urged both sides to respect international law.

More than 400 people have been killed in a new wave of air strikes on the Palestinian territory by Israel, which shattered the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since January.

The strikes, which killed mostly women and children according to Gaza health officials, were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Tuesday after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

They were “only the beginning” he said, and announced Israel would press on with its aim to eliminate Hamas and free all hostages held by the militant group.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons: “I am deeply concerned about the resumption of Israeli military action in Gaza.

“The images of parents carrying their children, young children to hospitals that have emerged over the last few days are truly shocking alongside the sheer number of people who have been killed.

“We will do all we can to ensure the resumption of the ceasefire to get the remaining hostages out and to get aid that’s desperately needed in.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman later insisted that “all parties, including Israel, must respect international humanitarian law”.

He added: “We’re clear that Israel must have security, and Hamas cannot play any role in the future of Gaza, but we must see the talks urgently resume, the ceasefire agreement to implement in full and see permanent peace worked towards.”

Mr Netanyahu has said that all future ceasefire talks with Hamas will now take place “under fire”.

Downing Street’s call for both sides to respect international law comes a day after Foreign Secretary David Lammy climbed down from claiming that Israel had broken international law by blocking aid shipments to Gaza.

Mr Lammy said he “could have been clearer” with his remarks in the House of Commons, which had prompted questions about the UK Government’s position on the matter.