With the Conservative government’s failed Rwanda immigration plan behind us, Keir Starmer looks to be eyeing Italy’s controversial offshore processing deal with Albania.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said Starmer has shown “great interest” in their scheme, which sends asylum seekers to Albania while their claims are processed. After a summit in Rome, Starmer didn’t rule out a similar approach for the UK, emphasising a “British pragmatism” in solving the small boats crisis.

It comes after another tragic incident in the English Channel, where eight people died trying to cross.

Italy’s deal has led to a 60% reduction in boat crossings over the past year. In contrast to the previous government’s Rwanda plan, which would have sent asylum seekers to Africa regardless of the outcome of their claim, Albania only processes claims offshore, with successful claimants possibly entering Italy and unsuccessful ones returning to their home countries.

However, not everyone supports the idea. Amnesty International’s Steve Valdez-Symonds argues the UK shouldn’t offload its refugee responsibilities, urging it to take leadership instead. Labour MP Kim Johnson also raised concerns, finding it troubling that Starmer is learning from what she called a “neo-fascist government,” especially after recent far-right incidents in the UK.

Human Rights Watch also criticised Italy’s Albania deal, arguing it undermines asylum rights and won’t likely deter dangerous crossings. Starmer, while interested, remains cautious, saying it’s early days and he’s observing how Italy’s approach unfolds.

The big question remains: should the UK outsource its immigration solutions again, or is there a better way to tackle the small boats crisis?

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

Share your thoughts by adding them in the comments — we'll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

