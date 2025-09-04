Swinney’s independence referendum push is ‘diversion tactic’ – Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has described John Swinney’s call for a second Scottish independence referendum as a “diversion tactic”.

The Prime Minister said the SNP’s push for another vote was an attempt to “distract” from the party’s record in Government.

John Swinney unveiled his new independence strategy in July, which involves building up public support and securing a majority of MSPs at next year’s Holyrood elections.

The Prime Minister spoke during a visit to the BAE shipyard in Glasgow following the signing of a £10 billion deal to build Norwegian ships there.

Speaking to STV News, Sir Keir dismissed the First Minister’s calls for a second referendum.

He said: “Every time the record is poor, the same tool is pulled out, which is ‘let’s talk about something else, let’s talk about a constitutional issue’.

“I want to talk about the jobs we are creating, jobs here in this shipbuilding yard in Scotland. I’ll work with the Scottish Government on that, of course I will, and on the very many other jobs – but this is pure diversion tactics.”

The Prime Minister also rejected claims by Mr Swinney that he was “toadying along behind Nigel Farage” on immigration.

Asked if he accepted that claim, he said: “No, there is a complete difference between a Labour Government which is committed to renewing our country, making sure our borders are secure and that we process claims as quickly as possible and return those who shouldn’t be here, which is practical, sleeves rolled up, getting on with the hard yards of governing, and Nigel Farage and Reform who are only interested in grievance politics.

“They don’t want the problems to be solved, they don’t want people to stop crossing the Channel, they don’t want asylum hotels emptied because their very reason to exist goes if the grievance goes away so we are totally different.”

The SNP and Reform UK have been approached for comment.