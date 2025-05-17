Swinney challenges Starmer to ‘drop ideological red lines’ ahead of EU summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer must “drop his ideological red lines” and use a summit with the EU to “negotiate the closest possible working relationship”, Scotland’s First Minister has insisted.

John Swinney spoke out ahead of a crucial summit on Monday between the UK and the European Union (EU) – insisting Scotland cannot be “an afterthought” in the talks.

The SNP leader urged the Prime Minister to ditch his opposition to the UK being in the single market, customs union and having freedom of movement – with Mr Swinney arguing if the UK adopted such a stance it would “remove significant trade barriers and red tape” for businesses, and thus help boost the economy.

His comments came as Sir Keir promised there would be “yet more benefits for the United Kingdom as the result of a strengthened partnership with the European Union”.

Mr Swinney said: “Right now, the Prime Minister must negotiate the closest possible working relationship with the EU, in the interests of people and businesses across Scotland.

“To do that he must drop his ideological red lines on the single market, customs union and freedom of movement.

“This would remove significant trade barriers and red tape for Scottish businesses, and give a much-needed boost to the Scottish economy which is still being badly impacted by Brexit.”

The SNP leader added that if the UK Government “wants to get serious about economic growth, it should recognise that the EU is one of our most important economic and security partners”.

Mr Swinney added: “At the very least we need to see a reduction in red tape for our food and drink exports, closer co-operation on energy and climate issues, and greater freedom of movement for our young people.

“These areas and others can bring benefits both for us and our European partners.”

The First Minister also made clear that Scotland “cannot be treated as an afterthought” by the UK in Monday’s summit.

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government stands ready to work with the UK and the EU towards stability and progress, but the UK Government must reflect the interests of Scotland in the upcoming talks.

“Given the appalling economic, social and cultural damage of Brexit, Scotland cannot be treated as an afterthought by the UK Government in these discussions.”

Overall, however, he insisted that “Scotland’s best future lies as an independent country within the European Union”, with the First Minister adding that the “current uncertain economic and geopolitical environment reinforces the importance of Scotland having the security, stability and opportunity that comes with EU membership”.

The UK Government, meanwhile, insists any deal it strikes with the EU will be “good for growth, good for jobs, good for bills and good for our borders”.

Speaking ahead of the talks, the Prime Minister said: “In this time of great uncertainty and volatility, the UK will not respond by turning inwards, but by proudly taking our place on the world stage – strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people.”

He highlighted recent trade deals agreed by his Government with both the US and India, with Sir Keir saying Monday’s summit will be “another step forward”.