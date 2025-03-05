PM seeks to downplay fears of peacekeeping plan risking conflict with Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has sought to downplay fears of Britain being drawn into conflict with Russia over any deployment of peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister was challenged by Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch to address concerns over the possibility of British troops being attacked – either directly by Russia or by proxies – if they are required in the event of a peace deal.

Sir Keir also said he is doing “everything he can” to ensure the US and Europe are “working together on lasting peace” for Ukraine, adding the UK “must not choose” between the two sides.

Mrs Badenoch adopted a largely conciliatory approach at Prime Minister’s Questions as the two leaders agreed on many of the issues following a turbulent week for relations between the US and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister opened the session by paying tribute to British soldiers who have died in conflict in recent years, which came after US vice-president JD Vance was forced to clarify that his criticism of a possible European peacekeeping force in Ukraine was not aimed at the UK or France.

Mr Vance had appeared to downplay the potential of “20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years” in monitoring any ceasefire, with his comments widely perceived to be directed towards the UK and France.

Sir Keir told the Commons: “Tomorrow marks 13 years since six young British soldiers were on patrol in Afghanistan when their vehicle was struck by an explosive tragically killing them all.”

He added: “These men fought and died for their country, our country. And across the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, 642 individuals died fighting for Britain alongside our allies, many more were wounded.

“We will never forget their bravery and their sacrifice, and I know the whole House will join (with) me in remembering them and all those who serve our country.”

In her opening remarks, Mrs Badenoch said: “Divisions between Ukraine and the US only serve Vladimir Putin.

“President Zelensky is right to try and rebuild his relationship with President Trump. He is keeping a cool head under very difficult circumstances and I was glad to see President Trump receive his letter positively.

“What is the Prime Minister doing to help rebuild their relationship after a challenging week?”

Sir Keir replied: “She’s absolutely right that we need to do everything we can to ensure that the US, Europe and Ukraine are working together on lasting peace, and I am doing everything I can to play my part in that, in regular contact with all of the key players at the moment, including talking to President Zelensky yesterday afternoon.”

Mrs Badenoch described the UK’s armed forces as a “huge source of pride to our country”, adding: “They put themselves in harm’s way to defend our values. As the Opposition, we support efforts to resolve this conflict but we cannot write a blank cheque.

“If British peacekeeping troops in Ukraine were attacked – whether directly or via proxies – we could be drawn into conflict with Russia.

“Can the Prime Minister reassure all those who are concerned about the UK being drawn into war?”

Sir Keir replied: “Yes, that’s the last thing anybody wants to see and the whole point of ensuring there’s a lasting peace and that any deal, if there is a deal, is defended is to avoid conflict to ensure that we do have peace.

“The way to ensure we have peace is to ensure there are guarantees for any deal that is in place because the surest risk that there will be conflict is if Putin thinks he can breach any deal that may be arrived at.”

Sir Keir later said security guarantees have been discussed, noting on Mr Trump: “The president made absolutely clear his commitment to article five of Nato, absolutely clear he would have our backs because of the relationship between our parties and agreed that our teams would sit down together to talk through security guarantees.

“I’ve spoken to him, three times I think since then, on the telephone because it is vitally important that we work with the US, with Europe and Ukraine, and make sure that if there is a deal it has proper security guarantees in place.”

Mrs Badenoch raised “concerning reports” that the US has “instructed Britain to suspend intelligence-sharing with Ukraine” and concerns over the future of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership.

She said: “We need to make sure that America does not disengage. There are some in this House who argue Europe should go it alone.

“But does he agree with me that without this country’s greatest ally, any peace agreement would place a terrible burden on Britain and our taxpayers?”

Sir Keir agreed “wholeheartedly” with Mrs Badenoch before saying: “I’ve always been clear that we need to ensure that the US, the UK, Europe and Ukraine are working together, but we must not choose between the US and Europe, we never have historically, and we’re not going to do so now.”

Mrs Badenoch went on to press Sir Keir on the economic impact of trade wars, saying: “The best way to avoid America putting tariffs on Britain is to reach agreement on a US trade deal.

“Following the Prime Minister’s trip to Washington, have talks on a UK-US trade deal begun?”

Sir Keir replied: “I was pleased in the meeting I had last week that we did discuss an economic deal and agree that our teams would indeed sit down rapidly to talk through an economic deal and that is what they’re doing.”