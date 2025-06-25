Starmer says welfare reform vote will go ahead despite mounting Labour revolt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will have a showdown with Labour rebels over the welfare reforms which have split his party.

The Prime Minister said the Commons vote would go ahead on Tuesday as planned despite 120 Labour MPs publicly backing a move to block the legislation.

Sir Keir said his party was elected “to change that which is broken” and the welfare system “doesn’t work for anyone”.

Insisting the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill would not be pulled in the face of the mounting rebellion, Sir Keir told LBC: “There’ll be a vote on Tuesday, we’re going to make sure we reform the welfare system.”

The legislation plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment, the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit, with the aim of getting more people back into work and saving up to £5 billion a year.

Existing claimants will be given a 13-week phase-out period of financial support, a move seen as a bid to head off opposition.

But the fact so many Labour MPs are prepared to put their names to a “reasoned amendment”, a move which would stop the Bill in its tracks, shows how entrenched the opposition is.

Defending the plans while at the Nato summit in The Hague, Sir Keir said the current system “traps people in a position where they can’t get into work”.

“In fact, it’s counterproductive, it works against them getting into work,” he said.

“So we have to reform it, and that is a Labour argument, it’s a progressive argument.”

The rebels argue that disabled people have not been properly consulted about the plan and say further analysis is required before making any changes.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added his voice to the senior figures calling on the Government to reconsider.

He told BBC Newsnight: “When the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) delivers its collective wisdom in such numbers, it is invariably right. And it is right on this.

“I would say to the Government, listen to the PLP.”

His comments came after his London counterpart, Sir Sadiq Khan, said that ministers “must urgently think again” about the plans.

Labour’s First Minister of Wales Baroness Eluned Morgan has also called for a rethink of the plans.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, who has already taken steps to soften the impact of the welfare Bill, has been locked in talks with backbenchers as she seeks to win over those opposed to the measures.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch said the Tories would lend the Government votes to pass the legislation but only if Labour rules out tax rises in the autumn budget as well as reducing unemployment and lowering the welfare budget.