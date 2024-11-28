Watch live: Keir Starmer gives Downing Street speech on net migration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer holds a news conference on net migration.

The prime minister will hold a press conference on migration in Downing Street at 3pm on Thursday (28 November).

Sir Keir is expected to respond to the latest data, which revealed net migration to the UK hit a record 906,000 in 2023.

The ONS figures indicate net migration has since dropped by 20 percent and stood at 728,000 in the latest period for the year to June 2024.

A total of 133,409 people were waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application in the UK at the end of September 2024.

This is up 12 percent from 118,882 at the end of June 2024, but down year on year by 19% from 165,411 at the end of September 2023.

The number peaked at 175,457 at the end of June 2023, which was the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

The number of people waiting more than six months for an initial decision stood at 83,888 at the end of September, up from 76,268 at the end of June, but down year-on-year by 33% from 124,461.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “In the space of four years net migration rose by almost five times to a record high – that shows the serious damage that was done to the immigration system, the lack of proper controls in place, and the over-reliance on a big increase in overseas recruitment.

“Net migration is still four times higher than it was at the beginning of the last parliament and we are clear that it needs to come down.”