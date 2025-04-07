Hillsborough Law to prevent cover-ups ‘must be all or nothing’ – campaigners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A promised law named in honour of the Hillsborough victims and aimed at preventing cover-ups must be “all or nothing”, campaigners said as the anniversary of the disaster approaches.

Legislation presented to Parliament must be “without dilution or caveat” the Inquest charity said, following concerns among some that the law might be watered down.

Other major campaign groups including Grenfell United and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) have backed the call.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously pledged to introduce the so-called “Hillsborough Law” before this year’s anniversary of the tragedy, which took place on April 15 1989.

The law campaigners want would introduce a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries – with the potential for criminal sanctions for officials or organisations which mislead or obstruct investigations.

Last month, it was reported that a meeting between Sir Keir and campaigners had been cancelled, with claims officials were attempting to have the contents of a bill watered down.

It is understood concerns relate to who the duty of candour would apply to.

In an update last week, Commons leader Lucy Powell said the Government will take “whatever time is necessary” to develop a law which “meets the expectations” of the Hillsborough families.

Inquest director Deborah Coles said a delay in a Bill being introduced to Parliament by the anniversary would be “disappointing” but that it is important the proposed legislation fully meets campaigners’ hopes.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

Survivors and the families of those who died have been involved in a lengthy campaign in pursuit of justice.

Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster, said: “After hearing the stories of all the other families fighting for justice, I am more determined than ever to demand that the Hillsborough Law presented to Parliament is all or nothing.

“This is the legacy of families and survivors – the bill has got to be right.”

Inquest has published a report after bringing together “powerful voices of bereaved families, victims and survivors of some of the worst failings of public services and the legal system in the UK” to re-state the need for a strong law.

In it, Inquest director, Deborah Coles said the law “must be ‘all or nothing’, without dilution or caveat, to ensure the response to contentious deaths, harms and grave injustices dramatically improves”.

Grenfell United’s Natasha Elcock said “so many institutions and companies” had tried to protect their reputations following the 2017 west London tower block fire which claimed the lives of 72 people.

She added: “Why is it so easy for public and private agencies to escape accountability and scrutiny?

“Establishing a duty of candour could prevent this, help us learn from failures and ensure bereaved and survivors are properly supported. This is why a Hillsborough Law is so urgent.”

Lobby Akinnola from CBFFJ, whose father died in the pandemic, said: “Those bereaved by Covid have seen first-hand how easily the truth is delayed, diluted or denied.

“Without full implementation of this law, the cycle will repeat. And families will keep paying the price.”

Speaking in Parliament last week, Ms Powell said the “most important issue at this time is to ensure that the legislation reflects the full range of concerns and experiences, and meets the expectations of the families”.

She added: “I think the very worst thing we can do at this point in time is to not meet those expectations when all of the trust and issues there are about the state failing to live up to those expectations of the families.

“So we are working on the Bill at pace, but we will take whatever time is necessary to work collaboratively with the families and their representatives, because getting that legislation right is actually our overwhelming priority at this time, I’m sure she can understand that.”