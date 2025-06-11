Chagossians want sovereignty deal to go ahead, says Mauritius legal adviser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former residents of the Chagos Islands were consulted on the deal to hand over sovereignty of the archipelago, Mauritius’s chief legal adviser has told peers.

Philippe Sands KC, who has represented Mauritius in its legal battle with the UK since 2010, told a House of Lords committee he wanted to “knock on the head this idea that all of the Chagossians were not involved” in negotiations over the deal.

His comments came a day after a panel of UN experts urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to abandon the agreement reached with Mauritius last month and negotiate a new one.

The panel, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, said it was “gravely concerned about the lack of meaningful participation of Chagossians in the processes that have led to the agreement”.

The experts also criticised the continuing bar on Chagossians returning to Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands, because of the ongoing presence of a joint UK-US military base.

On Wednesday, Mr Sands told the Lords International Relations and Defence Committee: “To be clear, it is not the case that Chagossians had no role in the negotiations.

“I can tell you that Chagossians in Mauritius and Seychelles were deeply involved in consulting with successive prime ministers of Mauritius and they attended the hearings at the International Court of Justice.”

He added: “I want to really knock on the head this idea that all of the Chagossians were not involved in the various processes. That is simply not true.

“It is true, however, that the Chagossian community is divided and I respect that division.”

Earlier, he had told the committee that, while some UK-based Chagossians wanted the islands to remain British territory, “most in Mauritius and Seychelles have made very clear…that they wish this deal to go ahead”.

The Chagossians were expelled from the islands between 1965 and 1973 to make way for the Diego Garcia base and have not been allowed to return.But Mr Sands told peers the “quid pro quo” for the military base remaining on Diego Garcia was Chagossians would be allowed to settle on the outer islands of the archipelago.

The deal follows a 2019 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice saying the islands should be handed over to Mauritius.

As well as establishing a £40 million fund for Chagossians, the UK has agreed to pay Mauritius at least £120 million a year for 99 years in order to lease back the Diego Garcia base – a total cost of at least £13 billion in cash terms.

The deal also includes provisions preventing development on the rest of the archipelago without the UK’s consent, which the Government has said will prevent countries such as China setting up their own facilities.

The agreement has also been backed by the United States, the UN secretary general and the African Union, but heavily criticised by the Conservative Party as a “surrender”.

Mr Sands disagreed with that on Wednesday, saying the deal “will enhance Britain’s position in the world”.

He said: “I can tell you from personal experience, direct comments from countries, ambassadors, prime ministers, presidents around the world, this is seen as Britain back on the world (stage), acting honourably and decently, protecting its interests and safeguarding…the rule of law.”