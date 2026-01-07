Starmer to face first PMQs of 2026 after pledging boots on the ground in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is to face MPs for his first Prime Minister’s Questions of the year after pledging to put British boots on the ground in the Ukraine once the war is over.

British and French forces will be placed in “military hubs” in Ukraine as part of peacekeeping efforts in the event a ceasefire is brokered, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

They would help to train Ukrainian troops and protect stocks of weaponry, aimed at deterring future Russian aggression, it was revealed following a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris.

The US has meanwhile signalled it will provide a security guarantee to the European-led peacekeeping efforts, something which Donald Trump has previously appeared reluctant to do.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the president “strongly stands behind” a security guarantee, though details of how this would work were not revealed.

The Commons will likely be updated by a minister on Wednesday following the Prime Minister’s discussions on Paris.

Elsewhere, European leaders and the Trump administration remain at odds over the US president’s desire to take over Greenland, the vast Arctic island which is an autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark.

Using the US military is “always an option” for the president, the White House said of the proposed annexation on Tuesday, after it revealed Mr Trump has been discussing a “range of options” to acquire Greenland.

Sir Keir joined European leaders in rallying alongside Denmark earlier on Tuesday, insisting they will “not stop defending” Greenland’s territorial integrity.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen warned America seizing her country’s territory could spell the end of Nato.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy will meanwhile continue discussions over Ukraine with US vice president JD Vance on Wednesday in Washington DC.

Mr Lammy is travelling to Washington to take part in celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.