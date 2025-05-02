Starmer says ‘I get it’ after Labour’s ‘disappointing’ Runcorn defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer conceded Labour’s loss to Reform UK in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was “disappointing” and insisted he was determined to go “further and faster” in delivering change.

The Prime Minister told voters his party “get it” but defended what he claimed were the Government’s “tough but right” decisions as new MP Sarah Pochin took the seat by a historically slim margin on Friday.

The result came as Reform also made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local polls, with leader Nigel Farage claiming a “big moment” was taking place in UK politics.

Reform’s victory by just six votes set a new record for the smallest majority at a parliamentary by-election since the end of the Second World War.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Bedfordshire on Friday following the result, Sir Keir said: “What I want to say is, my response is we get it.

“We were elected in last year to bring about change.”

He said that his party has “started that work”, such as bringing in measures to cut NHS waiting lists, adding: “I am determined that we will go further and faster on the change that people want to see.”

Sir Keir was asked by reporters whether he would reconsider unpopular policy changes, such as means-testing the winter fuel payment, amid murmurs of backbench discontent in the wake of the results.

“The reason that we took the tough but right decisions in the budget was because we inherited a broken economy,” he told Sky News.

“Maybe other prime ministers would have walked past that, pretended it wasn’t there… I took the choice to make sure our economy was stable.”

The Runcorn and Helsby contest ran alongside local elections across England, having been triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.

Amesbury won 53% of the vote less than a year ago at the general election – and the defeat, along with Reform gains in other Labour heartlands, will cause unease in Downing Street.

Labour MPs including Diane Abbott and Brian Leishman have publicly called on the Government to change course following the result, arguing that voters had wanted an end to austerity but faced further cuts.

“The first 10 months haven’t been good enough or what the people want and if we don’t improve people’s living standards then the next government will be an extreme right-wing one,” Mr Leishman, who was first elected last year, said.

Reform UK leader Mr Farage said the result was a sign that the Prime Minister had “alienated so much of his traditional base, it’s just extraordinary”.

“For the movement, for the party, it’s a very, very big moment indeed, absolutely, no question, and it’s happening right across England,” he told reporters.

Labour said by-elections are “always difficult for the party in government”, and the events surrounding the Runcorn and Helsby vote made it “even harder”.

Party chairwoman Ellie Reeves acknowledged voters were “impatient”, but insisted “change takes time” and suggested Reform would face greater scrutiny after its electoral gains.

“We’ve had to stabilise the economy, but we’re starting that work. We’ve got our Plan for Change, we’re beginning to see the results of this, but we know we need to go further and faster,” she told Times Radio.

However, Doncaster’s Labour mayor Ros Jones – who was re-elected with a majority of 698 after a battle with Reform – hit out at the Prime Minister’s administration.

She criticised decisions to cut the winter fuel allowance for all but the country’s poorest pensioners, hike employers’ national insurance contributions and squeeze welfare.

Ms Jones told the BBC: “I think the results here tonight will demonstrate that they need to be listening to the man, woman and businesses on the street, and actually deliver for the people, with the people.”

In her speech after winning Runcorn and Helsby, Ms Pochin, a former Conservative councillor, said voters had made clear “enough is enough”.

“Enough Tory failure, enough Labour lies,” she said.

As well as the by-election, voters on Thursday cast ballots to elect more than 1,600 councillors across 23 local authorities, along with four regional mayors and two local mayors.

In a speech after winning the race in Greater Lincolnshire, during which her opponents walked offstage, Dame Andrea Jenkyns said there would be “an end to soft-touch Britain” following Reform’s gains.

Dame Andrea, who defected to Reform after losing her parliamentary seat in last year’s general election, also appeared to suggest that migrants crossing the Channel should be housed in tents rather than hotels.

“Tents are good enough for France, they should be good enough for here in Britain,” the new mayor, who previously served as a minister in Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’s administrations, said.

Asked later whether she thought those remarks were divisive, she said: “I think it’s what the silent majority think.”

Pressed on whether she believed asylum seekers should be put in tents, she said “genuine asylum seekers like Ukraine et cetera” were “a different matter”.

There was some good news for Labour as the party held the West of England mayoralty, with Helen Godwin beating Reform’s Arron Banks by 5,945 votes, with the Green Party’s Mary Page in third.

The party held the North Tyneside mayoralty, although with a majority of just 444 ahead of Reform in second place.

The Tories said the change Sir Keir delivered had been “roundly rejected” and Labour MPs will “rightfully question his leadership” after Reform’s by-election win.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Now we know why Keir Starmer never bothered to visit the area.”

The Tories, in Kemi Badenoch’s first electoral test as leader, were also suffering at the hands of Reform and could also be squeezed by the Liberal Democrats as results continue to trickle in on Friday.

Reform beat the Conservatives to take control of Staffordshire County Council, reaching a majority of 32 seats as counting resumed on Friday, with the Tories on six seats and a further 24 yet to be announced.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “We are expecting to see big gains against the Conservatives in their former Middle England heartlands.”

The Green Party was also hoping for success in local contests, with co-leader Carla Denyer saying: “We are taking seats from both the Conservatives and Labour up and down the country as voters, understandably, move away from the tired old parties that have let us all down.”