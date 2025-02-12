King to host political leaders from across the UK at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is due to host political leaders from across the UK at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as well as devolved leaders from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have been invited the event, it is believed.

While there are reports that a number of the leaders will stay in Windsor, it is expected that Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has decided to not spend the night at the royal residence.

She will be attending the event alongside deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said on Wednesday: “As First Minister, Michelle O’Neill has been invited to a political engagement in Windsor Castle, hosted by the British King today, Wednesday 12th February.

“This event will be attended by the British Prime Minister, the First Ministers from Scotland and Wales, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister.

“This is an opportunity to advocate for the best interests of people and communities on our island.”

Sir Keir will be returning to Downing Street on Wednesday evening, it is understood.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the event, but it will not be the Prime Minister’s first attendance at such an event.

In April 2023, as Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir attended a so-called “dine and sleep” evening, also at Windsor Castle, the first of the King’s reign.

Among other guests at the 2023 event were then-England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate.

The late Queen also traditionally hosted such events at Windsor around Easter.

The King hosts dinners every year for guests across politics as well as the arts, science, charity and other sectors.

The event comes after Sir Keir and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner joined Charles on a rare joint engagement in Cornwall to see a sustainable housing project which was inspired by the monarch.

The King, Sir Keir and Ms Rayner carried out three engagements in Nansledan, a 540-acre extension to the seaside town of Newquay.