Six-year-old ‘eco warrior’ gets warm reception in Parliament as he waves at PM

A six-year-old “eco warrior” waved at Sir Keir Starmer from Parliament’s public gallery, as his local MP called for sweet tubs to be made recyclable, on his behalf.

The boy, Teddy, could be seen sitting on his mother’s lap, as Conservative MP Paul Holmes told the Commons of the young boy’s “mission to change the world”.

MPs from across the House looked up and waved back at Teddy during Prime Minister’s Questions, including Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Holmes, Hamble Valley MP, said: “Would the Prime Minister join me in welcoming my constituent, Teddy, who is six-years-old and with his mum Laura, who have come to see us today at Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Teddy is a self-professed eco warrior, on a mission to change the world. He started out by saving thousands of plastic chocolate and sweet tubs from landfill, because they’re not currently recyclable.

“Will the Prime Minister commit to ask his minister for local government to meet with Teddy and myself to discuss how we make these tubs recyclable? And does he agree with me that no matter how small you are, you are never too little to make a big difference?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Well, can I welcome Teddy on my behalf and on behalf, I think, of the whole House. It is really incredible that Teddy has done so much already and is in the gallery somewhere.”

At this point, Teddy began to wave at the Prime Minister, with MPs laughing and smiling in response.

Sir Keir continued: “Many of us struggle for a whole lifetime to make an impact on government policy – Teddy is already, aged six, having an impact, and I’ll make sure that he gets to speak to the relevant minister.”