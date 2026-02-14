Starmer insists he will lead Labour into the next election after turbulent week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will lead Labour into the next general election, but admitted that appointing Lord Peter Mandelson ambassador to Washington DC was a “mistake”.

The Prime Minister’s authority has been rocked in recent weeks by the controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders, three departures from Downing Street, and a call from the Scottish Labour leader for him to resign.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday at the Munich Security Conference, Sir Keir came out fighting against suggestions he should resign, and reports of plots within Labour to oust him.

He told the newspaper: “I won the leadership of the Labour Party when people said I wouldn’t. I changed the Labour Party when people said I couldn’t. I won an election when people said we wouldn’t.

“And now I intend to change the country – whatever other people say.”

Sir Keir then insisted he would “absolutely” lead the Labour Party into the next election.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Prime Minister was asked if appointing Lord Mandelson as US ambassador was his biggest mistake since he took office.

He replied: “I’m not going to list mistakes in rank order.

“It was a mistake.”

Speaking at the conference, Sir Keir had earlier insisted he “ended the week much stronger” than he started it after a period of political turbulence.

He was asked in a panel discussion after his speech whether the turmoil left him vulnerable to challenges from Reform UK and the Tories.

The Labour leader replied: “No, I reject that.

“I ended the week much stronger than I started it.

“And that’s a very good place to be, and my party and my government is completely united on the question of Ukraine and defence and security and the need for stronger relations with Europe on defence, on security and on economy as well.

“And so I think that there is real strength in the position I’ve now set out.”

Attacking Nigel Farage’s “pro-Putin” Reform UK party, Sir Keir suggested it was the only faction in the House of Commons not behind the UK’s support for Ukraine.

“Imagine if they were in government in the United Kingdom.

“The Coalition of the Willing could not exist without UK participation in it.

“We would not be seen as a leader on the European or international stage.

“We would be seen as a country that people couldn’t do business with.”

“So it’s not universal across our Parliament, but there’s a very strong feeling amongst right-minded politicians that we stick together on Ukraine.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar had said on Monday that the Prime Minister should quit in the wake of the scandal around the appointment of Lord Mandelson as British ambassador to Washington despite his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But the attempt to oust Sir Keir failed, with members of the Cabinet publicly backing the Prime Minister in the hours after Mr Sarwar’s statement.

Further questions about Sir Keir’s judgment were thrown up later in the week in a row over the appointment of his former spin doctor Lord Doyle to the House of Lords after the aide campaigned for a paedophile councillor.

The departure of the head of the Civil Service Sir Chris Wormald prompted criticism of negative briefings in Government, while senior Labour women suggested the string of scandals had exposed a “boys’ club” within Downing Street.

Sir Chris was the third senior figure to quit the Government in the past week, following Sir Keir’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and communications director Tim Allan.