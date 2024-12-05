Watch live: Keir Starmer delivers Labour’s ‘plan for change’ in major speech
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer delivers Labour’s major “plan for change” speech on Thursday (5 December).
The prime minister is expected to address several milestones including raising living standards, ending hospital backlogs and putting more police on the beat.
Sir Keir is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales, who will be focused on dealing with local issues.
Sir Keir is expected to describe the move as “a relief to millions of people scared to walk their streets they call home”, and promise a range of policing reforms to improve performance alongside £100m to support neighbourhood policing.
In a speech billed as setting out the “next phase” of his government, the PM is expected to detail ambitious “milestones” for achieving the five missions laid out in Labour’s manifesto.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments