Starmer warns of ‘real risk’ in Middle East as Trump mulls bombing Iran
The Prime Minister pushed for de-escalation amid signs that the US president could join Israel’s military action against Iran.
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Donald Trump to step back from military action against Iran which could deepen the crisis in the Middle East.
The Prime Minister said there was a “real risk of escalation” in the conflict as he urged all sides to seek a diplomatic outcome.
He said there had previously been “several rounds of discussions with the US” and “that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue”.
His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy was taking the UK’s plea for de-escalation to Washington where he will meet Mr Trump’s top diplomat Marco Rubio.
Mr Lammy and US secretary of state Mr Rubio will discuss the situation in the Middle East on Thursday evening.