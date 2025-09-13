Badenoch accuses Starmer of lying over what he knew when about Mandelson emails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has accused the Prime Minister of lying over what he knew when about Lord Peter Mandelson’s messages to Jeffrey Epstein that led to him being sacked as US ambassador.

The Conservative Party leader said Sir Keir Starmer has “very serious questions to answer” and called for “full transparency”.

If Downing Street had the emails for two days before Lord Mandelson was removed from his post, it means Sir Keir lied when he backed him on Wednesday, she said in a post on X.

Sir Keir, who picked the Labour grandee to be the UK’s representative in Washington, made the decision to withdraw him after emails were published showing Lord Mandelson sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

The Foreign Office received a media inquiry outlining details of the messages on Tuesday, which was passed to No 10, the PA news agency understands.

A Government source said Sir Oliver Robbins, the permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office, asked Lord Mandelson about the emails and did not hear back until Wednesday afternoon.

The Prime Minister is understood not to have been aware of the contents of the emails until Wednesday evening – after he told the Commons he had “confidence” in Lord Mandelson during Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

The decision to sack Lord Mandelson with immediate effect was taken on Thursday morning and announced shortly afterwards.

The Government said at the time that the published emails brought to light “new information” about Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein.

Mrs Badenoch said: “Looks like the Prime Minister and Labour MPs spent the week lying to the whole country about what they knew regarding Mandelson’s involvement with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

She added: “If No 10 had those emails for 48 hours before acting, it means he lied at PMQs and ministers lied again about new additional information. These are yet more errors of judgment.

“The Prime Minister has very serious questions to answer. The only way to clear this up is full transparency about who knew what, and when.”

Downing Street and the Foreign Office have said the emails showed “the depth and extent” of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein was “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

The emails were sent from an account which had long been closed and were not available during the vetting process.

Allies of the peer told The Times that he admitted in his vetting interview that he continued his relationship with Epstein for many years.

Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has demanded answers from the Foreign Secretary on the vetting process for Lord Mandelson.

His friendship with Epstein was known before his appointment, but reports in The Sun and Bloomberg showed their relationship continued after the financier’s crimes had emerged.

Emails published on Wednesday afternoon included passages in which Lord Mandelson told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He is also reported to have told Epstein “I think the world of you” the day before the disgraced financier began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Sir Keir is under pressure after the second scandal-hit departure for the Government in a week after Angela Rayner quit over her tax affairs.

Downing Street said on Friday that Sir Keir has “confidence in his top team” when asked whether questions had been raised over the judgment of chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, who was reported to have lobbied for Lord Mandelson’s appointment.

Backbencher Olivia Blake said it was “really embarrassing” if Sir Keir was not told about Lord Mandelson’s emails to Epstein soon enough.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We saw through the welfare reforms that they did the same again. They didn’t tell Keir, they didn’t tell the Prime Minister how bad it was on the back benches.

“So, you know, he was putting statements out saying, ‘oh, some people can sound off’.

“Well, the strength of feeling in the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) was much, much deeper than that. And again, I just think that whoever’s gatekeeping the information to the Prime Minister needs to stop. They need to be getting stuff to him much earlier.”

It came after another Labour MP, Clive Lewis, publicly questioned Sir Keir’s leadership, telling the BBC the Prime Minister does not seem “up to the job”.

Barry Gardiner, another MP from the party’s back benches, said “toxic” resentment was festering among the party’s MPs and rank and file members.

Lucy Powell, one of two candidates in the race to take Ms Rayner’s place as the Labour Party’s deputy leader, called for a “change of culture”.

“We’ve got a bit of a groupthink happening at the top, that culture of not being receptive to interrogation, not being receptive to differing views,” she told The Guardian.

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said during a trip to Ukraine that the decision to sack Lord Mandelson was “rightly taken” and backed Sir Keir’s “strong leadership”.

Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander told BBC Breakfast he understood why Labour MPs were “despondent” after the last week’s events, but said action had been taken and the Government was looking forward to moving on.