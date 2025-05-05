Keir Starmer serves tea and cakes at VE Day party in Downing Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer served up tea and cakes to guests as he hosted a VE Day party in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister, joined by his wife Lady Starmer, invited around 130 people including two Second World War veterans to the event as part of 80th anniversary celebrations taking place on Monday.

Two long tables lined with red and gold chairs on the street were decorated with flowers, miniature Union flags and table mats.

Each seat had a commemorative plate and mug with VE Day 80 written on them, and food served on the tables included Victoria sponge cake, scotch eggs and pork pies.

Among the guests were veterans Ruth Brook Klauber and Colin Deverell, both aged 101, as well as current military personnel and groups of cadets.

Bunting was hanging over the tables and draped over the ground floor windows of No 10.

Musicians from the Band of the Grenadier Guards played for the guests as they received drinks on arrival.

Sir Keir walked out of No 10 holding a plate of cakes, which was greeted with applause from the seated guests.

He then offered and handed out the cakes before picking up a commemorative teapot and serving tea.

The Prime Minister spent around 45 minutes moving around the tables chatting to guests as they were treated to performances by wartime-themed singing group the D-Day Darlings.

Earlier on Monday, Sir Keir had joined veterans on the Buckingham Palace garden steps to watch a flypast as part of the VE Day celebrations.

In a post on X, he said: “The sacrifices of those who fought for peace must never be forgotten.

“It was a privilege to join Second World War veterans at Buckingham Palace in honour of VE Day.

“On behalf of the whole country, thank you for your service.”