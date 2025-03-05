Starmer to meet Taoiseach in Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister will meet with the Irish premier in Liverpool this evening for the first of a series of annual UK-Ireland summits.

Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin will co-host a reception on Wednesday evening, which is designed to celebrate cultural links between the UK and Ireland.

It comes after both governments signalled a desire for a “reset” in relations, which had been put under strain throughout Brexit and the previous Conservative government’s laws to deal with legacy issues of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders will also host a round table with businesses across the tech, energy, construction and manufacturing sectors – which have operations on both sides of the Irish Sea – on Thursday morning.

They are expected to agree what is being described as a “wide-ranging programme of new and enhanced strategic co-operation” between Ireland and the UK, to be taken forward by both governments through to 2030.

Mr Martin said: “This summit is one of the most significant bilateral engagements between the British and Irish Governments in a generation and shows the resolve of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and I to put in place the building blocks to bring strategic co-operation between our two countries to a new level.

“I am keen now that we work in partnership on a structured and ongoing basis to realise the full potential of the British-Irish relationship across a comprehensive programme of co-operation, including on infrastructure delivery, opportunities for SMEs, marine planning, energy, education and culture.”

Mr Martin will be joined by Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris, who is also the country’s defence and foreign affairs minister for the summit plenary meeting later on Thursday.

The Prime Minister previously met Mr Harris in Dublin when he held the position of taoiseach last year.

The Irish delegation also includes Education Minister Helen McEntee, Climate, Energy and Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien, and Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jim O’Callaghan.