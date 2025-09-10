Starmer vows to be ‘clear’ with Herzog that UK condemns Israel’s strike on Qatar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he will make it “absolutely clear” to Israeli president Isaac Herzog in a meeting later on Wednesday “that we condemn Israel’s action” in bombing Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The Prime Minister told MPs he will also tell Mr Herzog during their Downing Street talks that “restrictions on aid must be lifted, the offensive in Gaza must stop, and settlement building must cease”.

The meeting had already sparked outrage before the Israeli military targeted top Hamas figures in Doha on Tuesday as they gathered to discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ministers have been urged to avoid meeting Mr Herzog to avoid the risk of being complicit in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “I condemn the strikes that Israel carried out in Doha yesterday.

“They violate Qatar’s sovereignty, they do nothing to secure the peace that the UK and so many of our allies are committed to.

“I spoke to the Emir of Qatar last night, soon after the attack, to convey our support and solidarity. He was crystal clear that notwithstanding the attacks, he will continue to work on a diplomatic solution to achieve a ceasefire and a two-state outcome. He and I are on the same mind on this.

“That is why I met (Palestinian) president Abbas on Monday, and why I will meet president Herzog later on today.

“I will be absolutely clear that we condemn Israel’s action. I will also be clear that restrictions on aid must be lifted, the offensive in Gaza must stop, and settlement building must cease.

“But, Mr Speaker, however difficult, the UK will not walk away from a diplomatic solution. We will negotiate and we will strain every sinew, because that is the only way to get the hostages out, to get aid in.”

Israel’s attack on the soil of a US ally drew widespread international condemnation and risked derailing efforts to end the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military’s intensifying incursion on Gaza City, compounding civilian suffering, has also sparked anger.

Sir Keir defended his decision to meet with Mr Herzog against this backdrop, saying calls to shun diplomacy was “the politics of students”.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “The Prime Minister will today welcome into his home … the man who called for the collective punishment of the Palestinian people…

“What does it say of this Prime Minister that he will harbour this man whilst children starve?”

Sir Keir replied: “Mr Speaker, for the record, we have suspended arms that could be used in Gaza. We have sanctioned extremists, we have suspended trade talks.

“But the point he raised is a very serious one. We all want an outcome that ensures peace, that the hostages get out, that aid gets in under a two-state outcome. It is the only way we will get peace in a region that has suffered conflict for a very, very long time.

“I will not give up on diplomacy. That is the politics of students.”