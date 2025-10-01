Starmer to refine international law stance in bid to tackle mass migration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government will revisit how international law is interpreted as it addresses the challenge of mass migration.

The Prime Minister said the way UK courts interpret international laws such as the European Convention on Human Rights needs to be re-examined.

“We need to look again at the interpretation of some of these provisions, not tear them down,” he told the BBC.

The remarks were made in the wake of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s speech at the Labour Party conference, during which she detailed plans to tighten the rules for migrants seeking indefinite leave to remain, a status allowing legal migrants to settle in the UK without visa renewal.

Under the proposed changes, migrants would need to demonstrate they are contributing to society, including speaking English to a high standard and maintaining a clean criminal record in order to qualify for permanent residency in the UK.

Sir Keir told Radio 4’s Today programme that countries were experiencing “mass migration in a way that we have not seen in previous years”.

He added: “I believe that those genuinely fleeing persecution should be afforded asylum, and that is a compassionate act.”

The comments follow the Prime Minister’s claim that Nigel Farage and his supporters are not racist, even as he labelled the Reform Party’s immigration policy “racist” and “immoral”.

Sir Keir and his colleagues stepped up their attacks on Mr Farage’s party, repeatedly branding Reform’s policy to remove the right to remain from some migrants legally living in Britain as “racist” and “immoral”.

The PM also declined to say US President Donald Trump’s claims that London wants to “go to Sharia Law” were “racist”, but described them as “nonsense”.

Speaking with Sky’s Beth Rigby, as part of a series of interviews following the embattled PM’s keynote speech at this year’s Labour Party conference, Sir Keir said he did not believe Mr Farage was racist.

He said: “No, nor do I think Reform voters are racist.

“They’re concerned about things like our borders, they’re frustrated about the pace of change.

“I’m not for a moment suggesting that they are racist.”

He insisted he had been talking about a “particular policy”, claiming Reform’s plans would see migrants who live in the UK lawfully deported, saying “that to me would tear our country apart”.

The Labour leader, who described Mr Farage as a “formidable politician”, declined to say whether he believed his opponent was courting racists with the policy, but said minorities in the UK felt a “shiver down their throat”.

Labour’s conference will conclude on Wednesday with speeches from Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.