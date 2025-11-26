Minister weighs in on Keir Starmer’s drink preferences amid Chagos Islands deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The contentious UK handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has sparked a political row at Westminster, prompting a foreign minister to weigh in on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's drink preferences.

Baroness Chapman of Darlington stated she had never observed the Labour leader consuming sparkling white wine, responding to a jibe amid ongoing criticism of the transfer deal.

The Government faces accusations of capitulating to pressure from “left-wing lawyers and activists” over the agreement, which opponents have condemned as a “betrayal”.

The escalating political dispute has also raised questions regarding the involvement of Attorney General Lord Hermer and Sir Keir’s friend and former colleague, Philippe Sands, who acted as legal counsel for Mauritius in its dispute with the UK.

The Government signed a treaty back in May to return sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, that will also see Britain lease back the strategically important military base on Diego Garcia.

The move followed long-running negotiations started under the previous Tory administration after a 2019 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice said the UK should cede control.

As well as establishing a £40 million fund for Chagossians expelled from the islands, the UK has agreed to pay Mauritius at least £120 million annually during the 99-year agreement, a total cost in cash terms of at least £13 billion.

The Government, however, estimates the bill will be lower at around £101 million a year, while critics argue it will be much higher.

The Diego Garcia Military Base and British Indian Ocean Territory Bill, which is needed to implement the treaty, has already been approved by MPs but has faced a bruising ride in the House of Lords.

Lambasting the deal, Tory peer Lord Fuller argued it would see the UK hand over billions of pounds to cede territory, while enabling Mauritius to “pave their streets with gold”.

He said: “To govern is to choose. The Prime Minister has made a choice – to stand with his learned north London, prosecco-drinking friends, against the wishes of his plain-talking, pie-and-pint caucus in his wider party and the wider interests of the British people and our kinsmen on the Chagos.

“This is a bad Bill and we should fight it as hard as we can.”

Responding, Lady Chapman said: “I do not think I have ever seen the Prime Minister drink prosecco – he would prefer a pint, I think.”

She went on to dismiss Lord Fuller’s comments as “nonsense”.