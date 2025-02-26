Sunak calls for targeted national screening programme for prostate cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak has urged Sir Keir Starmer to set up a national screening programme for those at high risk of prostate cancer.

Mr Sunak, who was recently made a Prostate Cancer Research ambassador, said thousands of lives could be saved as a result of targeted measures.

Black men and those with a family history of prostate cancer are statistically more at risk of the disease, the charity said.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has previously said screenings could have a “huge part to play in bridging health inequalities” and the UK National Screening Committee is “examining the case for population screening”.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Sunak said: “Prostate cancer is now our country’s most common cancer and yet there is no national screening programme.

“We made progress towards this in government but yet there is more to do, which is why I’m delighted to have joined Prostate Cancer Research, the charity, as an ambassador.

“I’m grateful to the Health Secretary for his engagement thus far, and could I ask the Prime Minister to ensure that we do have a targeted national screening programme for the most-at-risk groups of prostate cancer?

“So that we can not only save the NHS money, make progress towards the Government’s early diagnosis targets, but most crucially, save thousands of lives.”

The Prime Minister replied: “Can I thank him for using his authority and reputation to support this vital cause which will make a material difference, and I look forward to working with him on it.

“We do share a commitment to detecting prostate cancer earlier and treating it faster – we must do that.

“Our national cancer plan will improve the way we treat cancer right across the country, and I’ll make sure he is fully informed of the steps that we’re taking, and we’ll work with him.”

Mr Sunak said he was “honoured” to have been made an ambassador and he hopes his work will “prevent further needless deaths”.

Speaking earlier this week, he added: “Men tend to ignore pain hoping it’ll go away rather than going to see the GP, and that’s a part of the reason why prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in males in the UK.

“We can do something about that. It is clear from a trial that I funded when I was in office, that early detection saves lives.

“Catching the cancer early drastically improved survival rates, however that survival rate drops by half if it’s caught late. A targeted national screening programme will help save many lives.”

Last Thursday, Mr Sunak met workers at the laboratories of British cancer diagnostics company Oxford BioDynamics, where they are working on a new blood test.

The EpiSwitch PSE test can detect prostate cancer with 94% accuracy, which is a “significant improvement” on the most commonly used PSA test, according to Prostate Cancer Research.

David James, director of patient projects and influencing at Prostate Cancer Research, said: “We deeply value Rishi’s ongoing advocacy and welcome the Prime Minister’s recognition of the need for earlier detection and faster treatment of prostate cancer.

“With cases now at record levels, urgent action is needed to stop men from being diagnosed too late. A targeted national screening programme is critical, particularly for those at highest risk.

“We look forward to working with Rishi in his role as a Prostate Cancer Research ambassador, and to collaborating with Wes Streeting and others to ensure that this remains a central focus in the national cancer plan and the UK National Screening Committee’s review.”

Amy Rylance, assistant director of health improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We want to extend our thanks to Rishi Sunak for bringing the issue of targeted screening directly to the Prime Minister.

“We submitted our proposal for targeted screening to the National Screening Committee over two years ago. We expect to hear from them before the end of 2025, but time is running out for far too many men.

“While we wait for the National Screening Committee, there’s something the Government can do right now to help men. Prostate Cancer UK is calling on the Government to change outdated NHS guidelines so that GPs can start having proactive conversations with men at the highest risk of getting prostate cancer about their risk and the option to get tested.

“Sign our letter to Wes Streeting to get current NHS guidelines updated so that men at highest risk can be diagnosed earlier and more easily.”