RAF chief chosen to lead British armed forces

The head of the RAF has been confirmed as the new chief of Britain’s armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton will take over as Chief of the Defence Staff from September.

As the professional head of the UK military, he will be responsible for delivering the strategic defence review published earlier this month, and takes up his post as the Government seeks to boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027.

The strategic defence review also introduced a new, more powerful role for the Chief of the Defence Staff, placing him in formal command of the other service chiefs for the first time as head of a new Military Strategic Headquarters.

Sir Richard, an RAF engineering officer, has served as Chief of the Air Staff since 2023 and previously served as deputy chief of the defence staff between 2019 and 2022.

A Cambridge engineering graduate, he joined the RAF as a university cadet in 1988 and went on to serve as a senior engineering officer, station commander of RAF Wittering, in Cambridgeshire, and in a number of staff posts.

He is reported to have been chosen ahead of the current head of the army, former Guards officer and director of special forces General Sir Roly Walker.

Sir Keir Starmer said Sir Richard had championed “a culture of innovation and excellence” while head of the RAF, adding: “I am certain he will make an exceptional leader of our armed forces as Chief of the Defence Staff.

“In such a rapidly changing global context, we need our armed forces to be more lethal, better integrated and equipped for the future as they keep our country safe, I know Rich will rise to that challenge.”

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, thanking him for his “dedicated service and exceptional advice”.

Sir Tony has been Chief of the Defence Staff since 2021.

Sir Richard also paid tribute to his predecessor and said it was “an honour” to be chosen as the new Chief of the Defence Staff.

He added: “I am acutely conscious of the dangers we face and the important role that the armed forces play in protecting the UK, our allies and our interests around the world.

“It will be an immense privilege to lead the outstanding people of our armed forces.”