Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has branded Reform UK "cowards" following reports that one of the party's councils prohibited journalists from speaking to its leader. The Labour leader questioned Reform UK's commitment to free speech, suggesting they "don't have the courage" to engage with those who would "hold them to account".

Speaking to regional reporters ahead of the Labour Party conference later this week, Prime Minister Starmer also criticised Reform UK for showcasing individuals who argue "vaccines lead to cancer". While acknowledging that Reform voters "want the very best for their country", he added that the party's leader, Nigel Farage, is "interested in the politics of grievance".

This comes after Mick Barton, Reform UK's Nottinghamshire County Council leader, claimed earlier this year that Nottinghamshire Live, the online edition of the Nottingham Post, was spinning his comments.

The news website reported that Nottinghamshire County Council’s press office had confirmed on multiple occasions to several media outlets that Reform UK councillors had been banned from speaking to its journalists.

However, Mr Barton told the BBC the ban only applied to him and not other councillors from his party, but confirmed the authority would still not send press releases to the publication.

Speaking to BBC East Midlands on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “It’s cowardly. It’s the complete opposite of free speech. And it lacks the basic accountability which ought to come with being elected into office.”

He added: “Reform have got to take responsibility for their own actions. It’s them that, on the one hand, pretend that they’re champions of free speech and accountability.

“On the other hand, don’t have the courage to actually talk to local representatives who would actually hold them to account. So let me call that out fair and square. They’re cowards.”

The Prime Minister warned that Reform want to “sow division in our communities.”

Speaking to ITV Central, he added: “On top of that, at the conference just a few weeks ago, they were showcasing someone who was making the argument that vaccines lead to cancer.

“Imagine Reform in charge of a vaccine rollout if we had another period like Covid.”

Asked if Reform voters are not decent people, Sir Keir told ITV: “No, of course they are, and they want the very best for their country. But Nigel Farage is interested in the politics of grievance.”