Starmer hints Lionesses will be honoured after Euro 2025 triumph

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested England’s Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, declaring: “Recognition is coming.”

The Lionesses became back-to-back European champions after beating Spain in a penalty shoot-out in Basel last Sunday – the first senior England side to lift a major trophy overseas.

The Prime Minister praised the players for inspiring a generation, including his own daughter, and for representing “decency, fairness and respect”.

Among those tipped for recognition are Chloe Kelly, who scored the decisive penalty in the final, and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who saved two Spanish spot-kicks.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the win, could be made an honorary dame.

The Cabinet Office oversees the honours process and recipients are not confirmed until they are officially announced, but sporting heroes have often been rewarded.

After the Lionesses’ 2022 win, captain Leah Williamson was made an OBE, while Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White received MBEs.

Sir Keir said the Lionesses’ success was about “more than football”, citing their resilience in coming from behind against Sweden, Italy and Spain, and their stand against racist abuse during the tournament.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, he said: “When the Lionesses put that England shirt on, they stand for what we stand for together: England, in all its glory, with our shared history and values.

“The pride, resilience and unity that define this team define the very best of who we are.”

He added: “What Sarina and our Lionesses have achieved is nothing short of remarkable. So recognition is coming – and it will be worthy of their historic success.”

The Government, he said, was committed to delivering a legacy of “equal access to all sport for girls and boys” in schools – a key demand from the squad after their 2022 triumph.

“The Lionesses have made an entire nation proud,” he said. “We’re determined to deliver a legacy they can be proud of too.”