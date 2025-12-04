Military families to benefit from funding for Christmas return leave – Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of military families will benefit from funding for Christmas return leave, the Prime Minister has said.

During a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Sir Keir Starmer announced funding for Christmas return warrants, which allow armed forces personnel to travel home from deployments over the holidays.

Alongside his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Store, Sir Keir met RAF personnel and military families – who he thanked for their contribution to the UK’s security.

The two prime ministers met air crew who fly the P-8 Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft.

Sir Keir said: “What goes on from this place, you don’t need me to tell you, is hugely important for the security of the UK, of Europe and of the US.

“It is always important. It is particularly important at the moment with the situation going on in Ukraine.

“We know Russia’s intent is always there. It’s a constant threat.”

He said that threat has in recent weeks “been absolutely clear” in what Moscow has been doing “based on our waters”, after the Russian spy ship Yantar was caught loitering off the UK’s coast.

During his visit, the PM said the Government will be offering 35,000 service personnel “return warrant money to go home at Christmas”.

He added: “It’s just a way of saying thank-you to you for what you do.”

The two prime ministers marked defence partnerships between the UK and Norway during their visit, including the recent deal which will see Type 26 frigates built on the Clyde for the Norwegian navy.

Mr Store also thanked those at the base for “your sacrifice, for your dedication and for the professional approach you have”.