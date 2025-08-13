PM leads tributes to Welsh Labour politician who died suddenly aged 47

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has led the tributes for Welsh Labour politician Hefin David, who has died suddenly aged 47.

Mr David, who has served as the Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016, died on Tuesday. He would have turned 48 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir called him a “powerful voice for the people of Wales”, who dedicated his life to making sure every community in the country had the “opportunities they deserve”.

Mr David’s death was first confirmed by Eluned Morgan, the Welsh First Minister, who described him as a “much-loved member of the Labour family” and an “outstanding politician”.

His partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government.

In a statement following Mr David’s death, Sir Keir said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David.

“He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.

“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community.

“Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

Baroness Morgan said: “Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion.

“He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr David was first elected to Caerphilly County Borough Council at a by-election in March 2007.

He worked as a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, teaching human resource management and professional practice to undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In 2016, he was elected as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly – succeeding Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, who became police and crime commissioner for Gwent.

He served as one of the five Senedd commissioners, who are responsible for providing the Welsh Parliament with the staff and resources needed.

Gwent Police confirmed a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in the Caerphilly county area on Tuesday.

Paramedics attended and confirmed the man had died. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes have been paid by politicians across the Senedd, with former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies calling it “heartbreaking and tragic news”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” at the news.

“Hefin represented his constituency with tireless dedication,” he said.

“He brought passion, energy, and independence of thought to Senedd proceedings and our parliament will be poorer without him.”

Laura Anne Jones, who recently defected from the Conservatives to Reform, described Mr David as a “genuinely lovely person”.

She said: “Regardless of political differences, we got on well. He always had time for a kind word, a smile or a funny anecdote.

“He always cared greatly for his constituents, fought hard for what he believed in and I admired him for his passion to improve additional learning needs policy, drawing on his experiences.

“He contributed greatly to politics in Wales, and will be missed greatly, politically and personally, in the Senedd.”

Elin Jones, the Senedd’s Llywydd (presiding officer), said the Senedd community was devastated at the news.She said: “Our thoughts go immediately to his partner, our colleague and friend, Vikki Howells MS and to his cherished children and family.

“Hefin was so full of life and enthusiasm for his constituents and their causes.

“He was a passionate politician, loyal to his party, his country and constituents.”

Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough called Mr David a “dedicated public servant to Caerphilly” whose loss would be significant.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Metropolitan University, where Mr David had been a lecturer prior to becoming an MS, said: “Anyone that met Hefin, whether it was a brief chat or a longer connection, will know of his considerable commitment to education.

“He would, rightly, talk with pride about his path in higher education: from undergraduate through to senior academic. And it was that journey that gave him such an understanding of the need to make sure that education works for all. To make sure that his path could be taken by all, rather than the preserve of a privileged few.”