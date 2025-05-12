Starmer hosts Swedish PM in Downing Street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s relationship with Sweden is “as strong as it has ever been”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he welcomed the Swedish prime minister to Downing Street on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Ulf Kristersson was the third between the two men in four days, having spoken at the Joint Expeditionary Force summit in Oslo last Friday and again in Kyiv on Saturday.

Welcoming Mr Kristersson to Number 10 “at a really important time”, Sir Keir said: “I think our relationship is as strong as it has ever been.

“We think alike and act alike, particularly on issues like Ukraine and global affairs.”

Mr Kristersson in turn praised Sir Keir for taking on a “leadership responsibility”, and said the meeting showed “how much we appreciate the way you are acting together with the rest of us in Europe right now”.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kristersson had met with British and Swedish defence companies.

Sweden joined Nato last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has backed Britain and France’s plans for a “coalition of the willing” to deploy a peacekeeping force in the event of a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

On Monday, Sweden joined other Nordic and Baltic countries in reiterating calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and commending Volodymyr Zelensky for his willingness to meet Vladimir Putin in person.